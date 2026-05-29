OKC Thunder Cannot Afford Another Lethargic Start in Game 7

Once again, the Oklahoma City Thunder play in a winner-take-all playoff game. After having two such games, including one in the NBA Finals, a season ago, the Thunder are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs under the bright lights of Paycom Center Saturday night in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

It's been an incredibly back-and-forth series, with each team trading blows in a highly physical atmosphere, but a glaring flaw from Oklahoma City puts the series at risk for the defending champions heading into the deciding game. The Thunder have started every game this series on the wrong foot, digging themselves into a hole before the game truly gets underway.

In the wins, OKC was able to overcome the handicap and rally for a victory, but there have been three separate occasions where the team could not muster a rally back. Another slow start in Game 7, while not necessarily being a dagger with a home crowd, would be catastrophic for the Thunder's odds to make a second consecutive appearance in the league's biggest stage.

The Thunder have now scored the first bucket in two games this series, both being wins in Game 2 and Game 5. The Spurs scored first in the other four, winning all but Game 3, where they scored the first 15 points.

Constant slow starts fully caught up to the Thunder in Game 6, as a barrage of 3-point field goals from the Spurs rained all throughout Frost Bank Center to begin the game, quickly putting the hosts up 9-2 within two minutes of action. This early hole was too much for Oklahoma City to overcome, as the team failed to take a lead all night long and eventually lost the potential series closeout game by 27 points, 118-91.

In order to take the Western Conference crown once again, the Thunder will have to start early and get out in front of this young Spurs team, a team playing in their first win-or-go-home game, especially with a home crowd behind them. The Thunder have handled this situation twice with this core, and the team should use that experience and maturity to their advantage.

On the other side, this Spurs team seems ready for the moment, never shying away,

“We feel like collectively that we’re better than this team,” Spurs second-year guard Stephon Castle said to NBC after the game.

Nothing is ever easy at this stage, but the Thunder could do themselves a favor by getting out to a fast start for the first time in the series in its final game.