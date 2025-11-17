Appreciate Greatness From the OKC Thunder

This has been a fantastic run of basketball in Bricktown. From the time they have stepped foot in the state until now, countless all-time great players and future Hall of Famers have graced the hardwood, banners have been hung, and the wins have mounted to the point that since 2008, this is one of the most winning franchises in all of pro sports.

When the Oklahoma City Thunder finally closed the book on the first era of Thunder basketball by trading away Russell Westbrook, the final member of their first big three, with him flanked by Kevin Durant and James Harden to start Oklahoma's NBA life all those years ago. Many, including this scribe, thought it wouldn't get better than that. Despite not winning a championship, that was an era of constant contention that most other franchises would kill to experience, and they are still waiting for their turn.

Now, the OKC Thunder sit with a better core. A more complimentary big three of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising Star Chet Holmgren. More depth than this franchise has ever enjoyed before, with the deepest, most talented team in the NBA. They have their big three and most of their key reserves locked up on long-term pacts while still sitting atop a treasure chest of future first-round picks.

All of that, with a championship in hand and a 13-1 start to the 2025-26 NBA season. Though quickly in this life, you realize time is fleeting. It is what most country songs are made from. It won't be like this for long; you're going to miss this era of Thunder basketball. This time, definitively you can proclaim that nothing this franchise –– or any –– put together will be like this once this era runs it course.

That doesn't mean there is any impending doom around the corner, or that this Thunder team will be dethroned any time soon, but it is just to say: Enjoy this era. Soak up every minute of this Oklahoma City Thunder team. You are in the good old days, so enjoy them instead of sitting around years down the line and wishing you had it back to do over again to invest even more time appreciating greatness.

This Thunder team is already historic. They have put together the best point differential in NBA history, the best cross-conference record in league history, the most wins in a single season in franchise history and their first Larry O'Brien Trophy being the second youngest squad to even put a ring on their collective fingers.

That by itself would be a dream run for whatever this core ends up being. However, with their 13-1 start, it is impossible not to dream of a Bricktown dynasty with a growing city pairing wonderfully with a growing team.

Despite being in the midst of the first ever parity era in the NBA, with seven unique champions after the Thunder won in June and the past six failing to make it out of the second round, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the heavy favorites to repeat and have start off the year hot with the best defense and net rating in the league despite being short handed –– most noteably still awaiting Williams' debut as the team's second best player.

Time will tell if the Thunder buck this trend, or how many championships they eventually collect with a run way of at minimum a half decade of contention with this core. But what is certain is this is the best time in history to be following the lone pro sports franchise in Oklahoma City and it will never be better than this. So enjoy it.

The worry of whether they can fulfill their presumed destiny of being a dynasty or how they will navigate a strict CBA with their roster construction can wait. All that needs to happen for today, for this season, is to enjoy what you are witnessing.

Of all the great teams to pass through the Paycom Center this is the best one. Of all the great players to sport a Thunder jersey, Gilgeous-Alexander is the best one. This is a team, a player and an era you will never stop talking about. Enjoy every last minute of it. Do not let the hubris of what the future could hold for this team detract from the gift that is the present.