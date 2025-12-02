Can the OKC Thunder Break Golden State's Record for Wins in a Season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on a historic pace.

After winning 68 games in 2024-25 en route to an NBA title, OKC appears to be even more formidable this season.

So far, the Thunder boast a 20-1 record with the highest NET Rating in NBA history and a remarkable point differential that is also among the best in league history. With a suffocating defense and a number of role players on offense to flank superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City has been impressive to start the 2025-26 season.

The team has done so without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams for most of the season, and a number of other players have missed time as well. Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams and now Isaiah Hartenstein have all been sidelined at times this season, but that hasn't slowed OKC down yet.

Led by another MVP-caliber season from Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 32.5 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 54.5% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc on more than 5 attempts per game, the Thunder potentially have a shot at breaking the Warriors' record of 73 wins a season.

Of course, this feat is very unlikely, as the NBA season is a long, grinding journey that can change drastically due to injuries, trades or other circumstances, but OKC is in a better position to do so than any team has been since Golden State in 2015-16.

That Warriors team started the season 24-0, losing its first game after winning 24 consecutive contests. While OKC didn't reel off 24 straight wins to start the season, the team is only 4 wins away from reaching Golden State's 24-1 mark.

Bleacher Report recently published its updated win projections for each NBA team, slotting the Thunder just shy of the Warriors' record at 71-11.

"We took the conservative route in only predicting 62 wins for the defending champs, even if it was still the highest total of any team in our preseason lookahead," Grant Hughes writes. "Enough has happened through the first quarter of the campaign to make a serious upward adjustment."

Bleacher Report projected the Denver Nuggets to finish second in the NBA in total wins with 57, followed by the Houston Rockets at 56.

OKC would be just the third team in NBA history to top 70 wins, joining the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls and the 2015-16 Warriors. While the team likely isn't focused on the wins record, Oklahoma City has another chance to make history this season.

