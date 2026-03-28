Cason Wallace's Two-Way Impact Among Takeaways in OKC Thunder Win Against Bulls

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Chicago Bulls, 131-113, Friday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After losing its last game against the Boston Celtics, ending a 12-game win streak, OKC immediately got back into the win column in a big way.

The Thunder trailed by seven points at half, but a strong surge late in the game helped the defending champions pull away with a win. OKC improved its record to 58-16 with the victory.

Cason Wallace was the star of the night for the Thunder, scoring 21 points and adding three steals and one block. Jalen Williams bounced back, tallying 18 points, six rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Here are three takeaways from the impressive Thunder victory.

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes to the basket beside Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

1. A Thunderous Burst

The Thunder ended the third quarter surging on a 15-0 run after being down by as much as nine points in the game. A seven-point halftime deficit turned into a seven-point lead at the end of the third period of action.

OKC was able to get into transition and capitalize in the period, using a full-court offensive approach off of long rebounds and steals, after struggling in the half-court the entire first half. Thunder players tallied five blocked shots in the third quarter, along with two steals and 15 defensive rebounds.

This run continued into the fourth quarter, as the Thunder blasted out to a 22-0 run that gave the team the first double-digit advantage from either side in the contest. OKC tallied 24 fastbreak points in the contest, being a heavy part of the bounce-back win.

Runs of complete dominance like this have defined the past three seasons of Thunder basketball, completely wreaking havoc on the hardwood.

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) goes up for a basket beside Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

2. Wallace Steps Up

When the Thunder struggled in the half-court setting early on, the team needed one of its defensive-minded role players to step up on both ends. Wallace did just that.

The third-year guard totalled 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block on the night. When he was on the floor, the Thunder outscored the Bulls by 19 points.

The former Kentucky guard shot a blistering 8-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Wallace was the spark plug the team needed, being inserted into the starting lineup in the absence of Chet Holmgren. He played with high confidence throughout the night, lifting his team during the run that saw OKC pull away with the win.

Performances like this can help Wallace generate confidence for the postseason, as he blasts himself out of a rough offensive slump.

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) looks at Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

3. Bench Dominance

Oklahoma City was powered by strong performances from a trio off the bench: Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe and Ajay Mitchell. The trio combined for 42 points on the night, knocking down seven three-pointers.

Williams had a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while adding on two blocks and two steals in just 19 minutes of action. Mitchell scored 15 points and blocked two shots and picked up five assists in 25 minutes.

Joe scored 15 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, knocking down four triples of his own.

Despite having a performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander below his standards, scoring 25 points on 24 shot attempts, the bench stepped up for the Thunder to pick up the win.