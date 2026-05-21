Game 2 Of The Western Conference Finals Has Cason Wallace's Fingerprints All Over It

Oklahoma City’s lockdown guard played his role perfectly tonight.

The Oklahoma City Thunder came into Game 2 with a vengeance and successfully ended their bounce-back game with a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs. A big part of the Thunder’s win was the Oklahoma City defense.

OKC caused the Spurs to turn the ball over 21 times in Wednesday night’s game, which hindered San Antonio’s ability to get into a groove down the stretch. A lot of pressure was put on the Spurs guards, and the main one applying the pressure seemed to be Cason Wallace.

Wallace led the charge of Oklahoma City’s defense and stepped up when he needed to. Wallace saw more minutes than expected as Jalen Williams left the game early after getting treatment on the same hamstring that has nagged him all playoffs. Luckily, Wallace might have been just what the Thunder needed to win Game 2.

Wallace had a team-high four steals for the Thunder and made the Spurs guards’ nights a nightmare. San Antonio’s main ball handler, Stephon Castle, had a rough night, turning the ball over nine times. Wallace played a major role in this with his steals and his suffocating pressure on Castle.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, as Castle had 11 turnovers last game, with one of those turnovers coming from a Wallace steal. Overall, he has been a menace this postseason, averaging 1.8 steals per game, and doesn’t seem ot be letting up anytime soon.

With the Spurs struggling with backcourt injuries, Wallace keeping up the attack on defense could easily be the key to Oklahoma City remaining in control of this series. However, Wallace’s skills don’t just end on the defensive end.

The guard proved tonight that he can be a lethal threat from deep when the Thunder need him to be. Wallace hit four shots from beyond the arc on Wednesday, and every one seemed to give OKC a huge momentum boost in the game.

He isn’t known for his scoring, but the guard made these shots efficiently, shooting 66.7% from the field for the night. Oklahoma City might continue to need this offensive output from Wallace if Williams isn’t good to go by Game 3, and Wallace has now proven he can handle it.

Wallace’s contribution to Game 2 was exactly what OKC needed to even up the series, and is exactly what the Thunder will continue to need for the rest of the series.