Chet Holmgren Puts Up Seventh Double-Double Of The Season In Win Over Portland

Oklahoma City is back on another winning streak as it claimed its third win in a row against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday night. This bout showcased the Thunder’s ability once again to take over a game from the very beginning, and made it very obvious that OKC is once again finding its footing.

Impressive statlines headlined Wednesday’s game, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and Ajay Mitchell added 17 of his own. Although it wasn’t the flashiest game of all time, Chet Holmgren put together an impressive stat line that draws eyes in the box score.

Holmgren managed to put up a double-double against the Trail Blazers with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He led the team in rebounds, which was much needed as OKC was without Isaiah Hartenstein for another game.

Although his 12-point performance was nothing to write home about for the Thunder big, he continues to be proficient with his scoring. Holmgren shot 50% from the floor against Portland and 33.3% from three. Holmgren has displayed this level of play all season, having the twelfth-best field goal percentage in the league with 57.4%.

The double-double wasn’t the end of his impressive stat line, as the 7-foot-1 center also had two steals and six blocks when the night was said and done.

Six blocks mark a season high for Holmgren, in a season that the Thunder have seen a slight decrease in his blocks averaged per game. Wednesday night showcased that Holmgren still has the defensive firepower in him, and he can produce when need be.

These stats are what make up the Thunder’s aggressive team defense mentality and allow the Thunder to be at their best. Because of this, OKC was better when Holmgren was on the floor. He had the highest net point stat on the team as the Thunder’s net points were plus 29 while Holmgren was on the hardwood.

The third-year center has continued to improve in what is looking like his breakout year, as he is averaging 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game. Wednesday night’s game was just another sample of what Holmgren is working towards and what the Thunder need him to be.

With Hartenstein battling injuries this year, Holmgren will be continuously asked to keep carrying the load in the frontcourt. He is definitely up for the challenge; he just has to continue to prove it game after game.