Chet Holmgren, Team All-Star compete in the All-Star Shooting Stars Challenge

Chet Holmgren participated in the first edition of the NBA's Shooting Stars challenge since 2015 during the NBA's All-Star Saturday night festivities at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Holmgren's team, Team All-Star, managed just 16 points in their go-round, placing last on the leaderboard.

In a high-paced event, Holmgren's team, Team All-Star, went first in the opening round, but finished last in the round, getting eliminated from the competition.

In the first round, Team All-Star, headlined by Holmgren, Scottie Barnes and Rip Hamilton, went first and tallied 16 points overall. Holmgren hit his first shot at the rim but missed at locations two through seven.

The team was at a disadvantage, as its designated passer, internet comedian Druski, airmailed Barnes at the second spot on the court, costing 10 seconds of time on the minute-long timer. Team All-Star was able to manage only four attempts from the final spot on the court, a half-court shot worth four points on the scoresheet.

After the game, Holmgren joked about the situation after being asked if Druski was at fault for the loss. "Nah... never going to blame an individual for a team loss, it's a team game," Holmgren said. "It's a team game; if we won, we would have won as a team, if we lost, we would've lost as a team."

Hamilton hit a four-point shot from the final spot in an attempt to protect his team from elimination. Unfortunately for him, Holmgren and Barnes, it was not enough to move on to the final.

Team Knicks, headlined by Jalen Brunson, Alan Houston and Karl-Anthony Towns, finished first in round one, with 31 points. Team Cameron, headlined by Duke stars Corey Maggette, Jalen Johnson and Kon Knueppel placed second in the round.

The fourth team in the tournament, Team Harper, headlined by Dylan, Ron Jr. and Ron Harper, scored 18 points as the third competitor, but was also eliminated for not finishing in the top two spots. Slow pace harmed that team, as it did not have enough time to rack up enough four-point shots.

The two went head-to-head in the event's final round, showcasing fireworks as they got used to the unique event.

Team Cameron went first, scoring a blistering 38 points in the final round. The team knocked down four half-court shots, with the NBA veteran Maggette leading the way alongside rising stars.

Team Knicks responded strongly, scoring 47 points in the final round as Houston, Brunson and Towns hit multiple four-point shots at the final spot.