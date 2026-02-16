Chet Holmgren, Team USA Stars Take Home All-Star Game Championship

With wins over both Team World and Team USA Stripes, Team USA Stars won the 75th NBA All-Star Game Sunday night at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren was one of the members of the winning team.

Holmgren tallied 10 points, four rebounds, two blocks, one assists and one steal across the three games in the event. He played 13 minutes across three 12-minute games.

Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards took home the All-Star Game MVP trophy.

The Stars defeated Team World in game one to secure its spot in the championship game, but lost to the Stripes in the second game. After the Stripes beat Team World in the third game, an American rematch took place in the championship.

The young Stars team took advantage of the Stripes' fatigue playing their third straight game, dominating from the game's tip-off to the final buzzer. The finale of a competitive competition was the exact opposite, with the victor winning 47-21.

Holmgren entered Team Stars' first game at the 4:31 mark with his team down 26-17 against Team World. A 14-2 run by the world's team pushed the Stars into a hole they needed to come out of as the Thunder's big man entered.

The Stars went on a 6-0 run in under one minute after Holmgren entered the game. The run forced the World into a quick timeout, as defensive effort, including Holmgren, shocked the world's finest.

Holmgren powered home a slam dunk to cut the World's lead within one point with 36.2 seconds on the clock. On the following defensive possession, Holmgren and Scottie Barnes contested a layup from Jamal Murray, for which Barnes would be credited with the block.

Anthony Edwards sent the game to overtime after knocking down a three-pointer with 13.3 seconds remaining in regulation. The first team to score five points would win, as the Stars outscored the World by nine points when Holmgren was on the floor.

Holmgren would sit out the overtime period, but a midrange jump shot by Edwards and a game-winning, wide-open three-pointer by Barnes would give the Stars the upset victory over Team World.

Holmgren finished game one with two points and one rebound on 1-for-3 shooting in five minutes for the Stars.

The Gonzaga product entered the Stars' second game against Team USA: Stripes with 7:08 remaining in regulation and his team down four points, 19-15.

Holmgren assisted on a made shot by Jalen Johnson shortly after rimming out on a three-point attempt.

At a media timeout with 2:37 remaining, the Stars trailed 33-27.

With Holmgren on the floor, the Stars pushed forward on a run that would see them pull ahead by one point before the game's final possession. Edwards drilled a pull-up three-pointer to take the lead with 19 seconds left.

Team Stripes guard De'Aaron Fox drilled a game-winning buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the second game for his team, 42-40.

Holmgren scored no points on three shot attempts in the second game, tallying one rebound, one steal and one assist in seven minutes. He was a plus-two on the floor.

Team Stripes secured a 48-45 win over Team World behind 31 points from Kawhi Leonard to secure its spot in the final against Holmgren's Stars team in a matchup between Americans.

The Stars blasted to a 12-1 lead in the first three minutes, with Tyrese Maxey scoring seven points in the opening segments of the game. Holmgren entered the game at the 6:02 mark of regulation, with the Stars in command, up 26-9.

Holmgren scored his first points of the championship game with a putback layup that put the Stars up 35-11. Holmgren then got fouled on another putback attempt but split the free throws.

Holmgren lined up a three-pointer to extend his team's lead to 20 points with 1:30 to go in regulation. He then slammed down a statement one-handed jam to end the night for the Stars, who would go on to win the All-Star Championship Game 47-21.

Holmgren scored eight points on 3-for-4 shooting, adding two rebounds and two blocks to his totals on the night, capping off a successful first All-Star appearance for the Thunder center.