What to Watch For in Chet Holmgren NBA All-Star Debut for OKC Thunder

NBA All-Star Weekend at first seemed to be must-see TV for everyone in Oklahoma City. Initially, Sixth man of the year Ajay Mitchell was tabbed as a Rising Star, Chet Holmgren was selected as a first time All-Star and participated in the return of the shooting stars contest and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was again given the starting nod and was set to make his fourth straight appearance in the NBA All-Star game.

Now, only Holmgren remains healthy enough to play in these fun exhibitions this weekend. His team fell flat in the shooting stars contest, but he hopes for a better showing during Sunday's NBA All-Star game.

Once again, Adam Silver has elected to shake up the NBA All-Star format. The event will see a tournament-style of play between three teams. Two of which are made up of USA All-Stars and one team representing Team World.

Holmgren finds himself on Team USA Stars alongside Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Duren, Jalen Johnson and Tyrese Maxey. This squad will be coached by Detriot Pistons head man J.B. Bickerstaff.

The other Team USA squad, Team Stripes, is led by Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell and Steph Curry who is out for this event.

Team World is headed up by Nikola Jokic, Deni Avdija, Jamal Murray, Norman Powell, Alperen Sengun, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. This team is also hit by injuries most notably Gilgeous-Alexander not being able to participate.

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team All-Star center Chet Holmgren (7) of the Oklahoma City Thunder and forward Scottie Barnes (4) of the Toronto Raptors and Team All-Star NBA legend Richard Hamilton and actor Druski are introduced before the shooting stars competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

What to Watch for as Chet Holmgren makes his NBA All-Star debut

With how non-competitive the NBA All-Star game has become, those who preform the best in this setting are guys who can shoot from 30-plus feet or dazzle fans with dunks on breakaways. Neither of those skillsets suit Holmgren, who is best as a play-finisher on offense around the rim and in the mdi-range with a nice catch-and-shoot ability from distance but truly makes his money on the defensive end of the court with his switchability and elite shot blocking nature. For Holmgren to have a big night in this contest, it would take him setting a tone of a more competitive game format than we have seen in recent years and challenging shots at the rim, which could endear himself to NBA fans even more who crave a more game-like exhibition at the mid-winter classic.

Another challenge will be finding the minutes, even Gilgeous-Alexander hardly played in his NBA All-Star debut back in Salt Lake City. Though the smaller teams and more games could play into the favor of Holmgren.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 15

Matchup: NBA All-Star Game

Time: 04:00 PM CT

Location: Intuit Dome –– Ingelwood, CA

TV: NBC

Chet Holmgren's First Game: 4:00 PM CT, Team Stars vs. Team World

The NBA All-Star game has lost its luster in recent years, everyone searching for the solution to this relatively meaningless problem. Though, perhaps the Team World vs. Team USA aspect could be a difference maker. Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the All-Star debut of Holmgren and the entire Oklahoma City Thunder campaign.