Crucial OKC Thunder Defender Out vs. Warriors

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against a West opponent in the Golden State Warriors, searching for their eleventh win on the season.

So far, the reigning champs have suffered just one loss, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers days ago in a tightly contested game. Outside of that, OKC has continued to look the best team in the league, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a host of others.

Even more, the Thunder continue to roll out depleted lineups, with players like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and plenty more missing extended time with injuries. It's been next man up for the Thunder, who have seen Ajay Mitchell break out, and others step up when called on.

So far, OKC has played a relatively easy part of their schedule, and the Stephen Curry-led Warriors are sure to offer a challenge in his return.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Warriors ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Luguentz Dort — Out: Right upper trap

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Aaron Wiggins — Out: Left adductor strain

Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist

Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee

Golden State Warriors injuries:

Al Horford — Questionable: Left toe

De’Anthony Melton — Out: Left ACL

The Thunder continue to see a fairly lengthy injury report, with several notable starters or contributors out.

Jalen Williams continues to be out with a wrist injury suffered in last year’s Finals run, though stalwart defender Luguentz Dort is potentially the most impactful player on the list for Golden State.

Dort has traditionally guarded the opposition's best player, in this case superstar guard Stephen Curry, who the Thunder certainly want to limit in any capacity. His status will also be notable against Luka Doncic and the Lakers on Wednesday night, where OKC could again use his talents.

In addition to OKC’s two starters, Aaron Wiggins is set to miss his third consecutive game with a left adductor strain. So far, he’s been one of the team’s more reliable scorers and shooters, averaging 14.8 points on 42% 3-point shooting.

The Warriors will be without De’Anthony Melton, and center Al Horford is questionable, which could be notable given Golden State’s lack of frontcourt depth. Both of the Thunder's seven-foot centers in Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are a go Tuesday.

The Thunder and Warriors tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.