Current Stretch Setting Up OKC Thunder Role Players for Playoff Success

Oklahoma City has been one of the league’s most injured teams as of late, but it might be a blessing in disguise.

On Sunday, the Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-113 for what might be the team’s best win of the season. While a win over one of the top contenders to make it out of the East is impressive on its own, the Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell and Alex Caruso.

With so many missing pieces, the Thunder needed their role players to step up, and they did in a big way. With Chet Holmgren also entering the injury report for Tuesday’s game against Toronto, Oklahoma City could be even further shorthanded.

While having so many injuries could be a recipe for the Thunder to begin sliding down the West standings, there’s also a chance that this stretch could prove significant when the playoffs come around. Although the Thunder’s hopes of winning a championship are slim to none without a healthy roster, their depth has shown up in a big way over the past several games and could be preparing these role players for needed outbursts in the postseason.

The two most notable role players who have stepped up in this stretch are Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe, each putting together some of the best stretches of their careers. In Sunday’s win, Joe had six threes and five steals on his way to a team-high 22 points, and Wallace added 20 of his own.

While neither player is likely to get that kind of usage in the postseason, their expanded roles now could be putting them in a position to find a rhythm more easily in high-pressure situations. After both players struggled to find consistency in the playoffs last season, these games give those two more opportunities to play against more focused defenses in important matchups.

While Joe and Wallace are stealing the show in this stretch, these games can also help players like Aaron Wiggins and Jared McCain, who haven’t had much success finding consistency this season. While McCain has been able to carve out a role in Oklahoma City quickly with all the injuries, more opportunities for Wiggins over the next few weeks could help him get back into the groove he was in toward the end of last season and into the playoffs.

The next few games will throw more challenges Oklahoma City’s way, but win or lose, the Thunder are getting some valuable experience for their role players.