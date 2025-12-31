Evaluating the Injury Report for OKC Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight, searching for their third-straight win.

After suffering three-straight losses to the San Antonio Spurs, OKC has now rebounded for back-to-back wins over the 76ers and Hawks. The defense still hasn't seen a full, four-quarter outing yet, though Oklahoma City's offense has now taken off.

The Thunder scored 129 points against the 76ers and 140 against the undermanned Hawks, grabbing necessary wins in both.

Portland is just one of three teams to have beaten OKC this season, doing so on the second night of a back-to-back in early-November. The Thunder rebounded for an eight-point win weeks later, though the Trail Blazers still offer a tough opponent capable of playing stingy defense and getting downhill.

With the Spurs having suffered back-to-back losses, a win against Portland would help OKC re-widen the gap at No. 1 in the Western Conference.

As always, the injury report is sure to send a ripple effect across tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Ousmane Dieng — Out: Right calf strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Jerami Grant — Out: Left achilles tendonitis

Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring tear

Jrue Holiday — Out: Right calf strain

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon

Kris Murray — Questionable: Right quad

Matisse Thybule — Out: left thumb ligament tear

Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot fracture

The Thunder are still dealing with several injuries, most notably to center Isaiah Hartenstein.

The 7-footer has been dealing with a soleus strain for several weeks now, missing games from late-November to mid-December, before returning for five contests. He seemingly re-aggravated the same injury versus Philadelphia, and is now listed out.

OKC’s frontcourt takes another hit with the absence of Jaylin Williams, who is dealing with right heel bursitis.

The Trail Blazers are dealing with injuries of their own, seeing numerous starter or rotational-level players out of tonight’s game. They’ll be without former Thunder forward Jerami Grant, as well as a trio of guards in Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday.

The Thunder and Trail Blazers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.