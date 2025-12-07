The Oklahoma City Thunder is Positioned Well Even With Superstar on the Bench

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to watch from the bench for the first time in Oklahoma City's season on Sunday night—leaving the integrity of a 14-game win streak in the hands of his teammates. Those are pretty good hands to be left in.

The Thunder is currently on pace to set history with a 22-1 record, playing at its highest level of basketball even when coming off a championship-winning season.

As Gilgeous-Alexander has competed in all 23 games up to this point in the season, he'll be sidelined due to left elbow bursitis, looking to miss minimal playing time. So against the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening, it'll be up to a compromised Thunder lineup to take home the win—as in addition to Gilgeous-Alexander's absence, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Isaiah Hartenstein will remain out as well.

This leaves guys like Jalen Williams, who also recently made his NBA debut after dealing with his own injury troubles, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and more to take the reigns to get Oklahoma City its 23rd win on the year.

The Thunder is not very used to playing without its defending MVP, but they did have to navigate that situation six times a year ago en route to its title. And the team fared very, very well.

Oklahoma City would go on and win five out of six games in contests played without Gilgeous-Alexander, illustrating the depth and cohesion this team has. Even without one of the best scorers and talents in the league, the Thunder's identity and next-man-up mentality still makes them a very difficult beat.

The Thunder's depth has been discussed as to how integral it is for a long playoff run. That was evident last year—and it's assured that even without Gilgeous-Alexander, the team is still able to retain success.

He's obviously a massive piece and incredible talent that's always missed on the floor when he is not available, but having players like Williams, Holmgren and others who are able to turn the scoring switch on makes it a much smoother transition on a given night.

That'll likely be the case against the 8-14 Jazz tonight, especially when seeing the 32-point dominating win Oklahoma City had over them without Williams back in November.