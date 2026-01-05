How Concerned Should OKC Thunder Fans be About Recent Stretch?

The Oklahoma City Thunder sit atop the NBA with a 30-6 record.

The San Antonio Spurs, who currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, are 4.5 games behind OKC in the standings with a 25-10 mark. Even the Eastern Conference's top team, the Detroit Pistons, haven't eclipsed 30 wins yet.

Yet, despite the Thunder's impressive record, it's no secret that the group hasn't played its best as of late. Mark Daigneault's group started the 2025-26 campaign with a 24-1 record, becoming the second team in NBA history to do so.

Since then, the team has cooled off, going 6-5 over its last 11 games. That stretch started with a two-point loss to San Antonio in the NBA Cup semifinals, and continued on Sunday night with a 108-105 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

Of course, a 30-6 record overall is still an excellent start to the season, but Oklahoma City's last 11 games could be a cause for concern as the team seeks another title.

Three of the team's last five losses have come against the Spurs, who clearly seem to be a difficult opponent for Oklahoma City. The Thunder will get another shot at San Antonio, though, on Jan. 13, and could regain some momentum by taking down Victor Wembanyama and company.

OKC's two other recent losses have both come in tightly contested games where star players hit big shots late in the contest. In Minnesota on the second night of a back-to-back after playing in the Modern Frontier the night before, Anthony Edwards hit a 3-pointer to put the Wolves ahead in the final seconds.

The team's most recent loss came in a similar situation, as Devin Booker hit a contested shot from beyond the arc with less than one second left to give the Suns a win.

Additionally, the Thunder were without key big man Isaiah Hartenstein against Phoenix as the veteran center recovers from a calf injury.

While there are certainly reasons to be concerned about Oklahoma City's lasst 11 games, the team still has cushion atop the Western Conference, especially with key players on other teams also missing time, and should be able to maintain the No. 1 seed.

Additionally, while the team may not be on pace to set the NBA's single season wins record, it is typical for even the best teams to undergo lackluster stretches during a lengthy season.

