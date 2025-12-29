How OKC Thunder Made the Game Easy For Chet Holmgren on Sunday

Oklahoma City has struggled over the last few weeks in a multitude of areas. Plenty of those areas happened to be uncharacteristic struggles for the Thunder, too. Of course, we've seen the offense go stagnant, and role players miss open shots in the past.

But this Thunder team has never had issues on the defensive side of the ball, and the breakdowns have been plentiful across the team's four recent losses. The Thunder also struggled to generate open looks at the rim and easy layups, as they settled for outside triples too often, even if they were open looks.

Of course, playing someone like Victor Wembanyama really throws off the usual gameplan, but it's something the Thunder will have to figure out before the postseason rolls around. Sunday's game against Philadelphia provided a perfect get-back opportunity for this Thunder team, and the chance for a few of the team's star individuals to return to form. First and foremost, Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren has faced Victor Wembanyama three times in the last few weeks, and Wemby has made it a point to win the individual matchup. Holmgren is an unbelievable player and has had such a huge impact this season, but against the Spurs big man, that impact hasn’t been as big. Social media likes to blow that individual matchup out of proportion, too, which just amplified his unfortunate week.

Sunday, against Philadelphia, was the perfect chance for Holmgren to get back in his groove. And he did exactly that, showcasing his potential and ability in all facets of the game.

The Thunder made it easy on Holmgren, which is how it should always be. Mark Daigneault loves to put his players in the best position to succeed, and it was most evident on Sunday. Holmgren was utilized perfectly — and the Thunder should take notes for next time they take on the Spurs.

From pick-and-rolls, to pick-and-pops, put backs under the rim, and turnaround jumpers, Holmgren’s game was simplified. The Thunder played to his strengths. Of course, you have to be a talented player to put the ball in the hoop — and Holmgren is. But the Thunder finally prioritized his strengths and it completely showed.

In 29 minutes, Holmgren dropped 29 points on 12-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-4 fron 3-point range. He also added nine rebounds and four blocks. OKC made the game easy, and he responded with complete dominance.

This Thunder team is at its best when Holmgren is at his best. This confidence is something he can take into the next matchup with Wembanyama. His potential remains through the roof, and he holds the keys to unlocking the Thunder's ceiling.