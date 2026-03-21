Injury Report: Three All-Stars to Sit out of OKC Thunder vs. Wizards

The Oklahoma City Thunder are white-hot, currently riding a 10-game win-streak. On Saturday evening, they'll face off against the Washington Wizards, hoping to extend it to 11.

It's come at just the right time for Oklahoma City, as the San Antonio Spurs have been hot on their heels for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. OKC currently holds a three-game lead, with just 12 games left on the regular-season schedule.

The Wizards are of an opposite mindset right now, having lost 14 games in a row while they position themselves for the loaded 2026 NBA Draft. They currently hold the second-best odds, just 1.5 games back from the Pacers.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Wizards ahead of tonight’s matchup:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Out: Low back strain

Payton Sandfort — Out: G League

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Washington Wizards injuries:

Leaky Black — Out: Left ankle sprain

Anthony Davis — Out: Left finger sprain

Kyshawn George — Out: Left elbow sprain

Tre Johnson — Questionable: Right foot soreness

Will Riley — Questionable: Right adductor soreness

D’Angelo Russell — Out: Not with team

Cam Whitmore — Out: Right shoulder deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out: Low back paint right quad contusion

The Thunder have most of their full complement tonight, aside from one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, who remains out with a hamstring injury.

After suffering a wrist injury in last year’s postseason, Williams already got a late start on the season, and has now seen a few setbacks. He’s played in just 26 games total, averaging 17.5 points on 48% shooting with 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Williams already made a return from a hamstring injury once this season, promptly re-injuring himself, so there’s little question why the team is being cautious this time around. The postseason will start following the conclusion of OKC’s regular season on April 12, giving Williams a short runway to get back into competitive form.

The Wizards see a lengthy injury report, listing all of Anthony Davis, Kyshawn George, D’Angelo Russell, Cam Whitmore and Trae Young out of tonight’s game. The team’s top rookie Tre Johnson and up-and-coming wing Will Riley are both questionable to play tonight.

The Thunder and Wizards tip off at 4 p.m. CT from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.