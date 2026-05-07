OKC Thunder: Two Players Added to Lakers' Injury Report for Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 tonight, hoping to grab a commanding 2-0 series lead.

OKC didn't see a sparkling Game 1, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seeing a lesser game by his standards, and the offense seeing odd process at times. Even still, the Thunder were able to play elite defense, holding Los Angeles to just 90 points and grab an 18-point win.

Chet Holmgren added a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, and second-year guard Ajay Mitchell was able to add a steadying presence as a handler in the win.

Now, Oklahoma City will look to see its top player rebound from a seven-turnover performance while keeping the defensive intensity, grabbing a potentially insurmountable 2-0 lead before the series swings back to LA.

As always, the injury report is set to play a factor in tonight's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Lakers ahead of Game 2:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring strain

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

Luke Kennard — Questionable: Neck soreness

Jarred Vanderbilt — Doubtful: Right finger dislocation

The Thunder continue to list just two players: rookie Thomas Sorber and one-time All-Star Jalen Williams.

Williams continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury suffered in Game 2 of the first round. He has dealt with two different hamstring strains prior to this, though those were on his right leg, whereas he's now dealing with a strain in his left.

Prior to exiting Game 2 versus the Suns, Williams seemed to have his explosion back, and had looked consistently like one of the best players on the floor. For now, he's considered week-to-week. Through the regular season, Williams averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Two new players have been added to the Lakers' injury report with Luka Doncic, who doesn't seem to be nearing a return to play in the upcoming games.

Following a gruesome injury in Game 1, Jarred Vanderbilt is now doubtful for Game 2. Additionally, contributor Luke Kennard is listed as questionable to play with neck soreness. He was vital in the team's first-round win versus the Rockets, combining for 50 points in Games 1 and 2.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Oklahoma City, OK.