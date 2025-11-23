The Oklahoma City Thunder is an extremely deep team, starting the season 16-1 despite missing multiple key players for extended periods of time with injuries. Just like last season, no matter who is on the floor, success happens; a true championship identity.

2024-25 All-NBA guard Jalen Williams has not touched the floor, All-Defensive guard Luguentz Dort missed five games, bench microwave scorer Aaron Wiggins has dealt with an adductor issue for weeks and dominant defensive center Chet Holmgren missed time early in the season. Despite that, the Thunder have dominated teams throughout the season, on pace to surpass the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' NBA record 73-9 mark.

Once again, an unsung hero has helped anchor the team in the absence of many members of the championship supporting cast. Center Isaiah Hartenstein has started in all 17 games in OKC's season, while playing incredible basketball.

Hartenstein has yet again been instrumental in the Thunder's offensive game plan, being used primarily as a heavy screen-setter, deciding to roll with the defense or pop out to reset the offense or allow extra space for a drive. When he gets a paint touch, chances are a shot will go through the ring.

Hartenstein is averaging 12.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season. He is shooting a career-high 70% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

The eighth-year center is superb as a playmaker from the high post, consistently finding streaking cutters open in the paint, creating easy offense for OKC. As a roller, Hartenstein remains a viable option for any Thunder guard on drives towards the basket. His size makes the offense less mistake-prone, consistently having a strong option to throw an escape pass to.

After having a great season last year, Hartenstein looks even better in 2025-26. Retaining an entire championship roster with immaculate chemistry has helped with that.

"He's gained more and more chemistry with the guys, and an understanding of how to blend into this system and this team. The combination of those two things has him playing at a very high level," Head Coach Mark Daigneault said of Hartenstein on Nov. 9.

Statistics have shown Hartenstein is crucial to OKC's offensive game plan as well. The team has an offensive rating of 121.04 with him on the floor, compared to 118.73 with him off.

Despite being overlooked by the general public, Hartenstein continues to be greatly important to Oklahoma City.