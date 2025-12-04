Isaiah Joe is Quietly Having His Best Season Yet For OKC Thunder

Plenty of people are getting credit for Oklahoma City’s historic start to the season — and rightfully so. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having his best season yet, Chet Holmgren has taken the star leap, and the defense has been suffocating. Across the board, the Thunder’s roster has all taken huge steps individually, too. From Isaiah Hartenstein, to Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell, this group’s internal development has been impressive.

Management has put together a team with very limited holes, and the coaching staff continues to make it look easy. Mark Daigneault is pushing all the right buttons, and putting everyone in the perfect position to succeed night in and night out.

One individual who isn’t getting enough attention, though, is Oklahoma City’s sharpshooter. Isaiah Joe has been spectacular for this team, and is quietly enjoying his best season in the NBA. On a team that has been a bit banged up with injuries, he has been available and effective on a nightly basis. He is gelling with the Thunder’s top players, and he has had a huge impact on Oklahoma City’s success.

In just over 23 minutes per game, Joe is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He’s shooting a career-high 41.9% from 3-point range, along with a career-high 92.3% from the free throw line. He’s also getting to the line at the highest rate in his career, shooting 2.3 free throws a game — up from just 0.8 a season ago. He’s figuring out how to be effective from every angle on the offensive end, and Oklahoma City is benefitting from it in many ways.

When Jalen Williams was injured, Joe stepped up as a secondary scorer and helped the Thunder pick up the slack. In Williams’s return, he’s looked even better because of how much the floor has opened up. In the last three games, with Williams back in the lineup, Joe is averaging 11.3 points on 8-of-15 from 3-point range. His presence on the court is a true luxury for any team — but especially for a contender looking for regular season production.

A big reason for Joe’s offensive leap has been behind the increase in his playmaking abilities. He’s not just a catch-and-shoot player anymore — he has turned into a solid passer and a willing driver. It’s evident in his free-throw rate, and the way he plays off the Thunder’s offensive hubs like SGA and Hartenstein. His defense has remained rock solid, too — something that was somewhat shaky just a few years ago.

Joe is having a career-year for the Thunder, which is something that continues to be a recurring theme. Every year in the system, he gets a little bit better. He’s the perfect regular season player for this team, and if the improvement rings true all year, he could certainly have a bigger role in the playoffs, too. The Thunder are lucky to have a player of Joe’s caliber, and he’s cementing himself as one of the best bench pieces in the NBA.