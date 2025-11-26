Jalen Williams Officially Ineligible For Postseason Awards

Sitting at 17-1 the Oklahoma City Thunder are once again atop the NBA. With no signs of slowing down despite battling plenty of adversity - the Thunder have already endured three back-to-back sets and despite playing against bad teams for a lot of these games, they have been jam packed with OKC battling through injuries.

Heading into Wednesday, Rookie guard Nikola Topic, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams have yet to make their season debuts. Only one of those things will change when the ball is tipped against the Timberwolves, with the TCU product returning to the fold after being sidelined due to a knee scope he underwent on Media Day.

That leaves the Santa Clara product ineligible for postseason awards, officially. It was already going to take a miracle to qualify had he played against the Timberwolves Wednesday, with his only hope being that the Thunder made the NBA Cup Championship and he never missed a game for the rest of the season. Now, even that door is closed on Williams.

The Thunder's No. 2 scoring option was able to make his first All-Star, All-Defensive and All-NBA teams a year ago while helping the Thunder hoist their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in the process. Now, he will not get the chance to reclaim the later two accolades and is running out of time to have a large enough sample size to be voted into the All-Star game.

Williams is still recovery from offseason wrist surgery, which repaired torn ligaments in his wrists suffered at the end of this past regular season and ailed him in the playoffs despite his gaudy numbers to help the Thunder win. The Santa Clara product needed a follow up procedure to remove screws in his wrist at the end of October.

Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams warms up before the start of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Why Jalen Williams Missing Out on Award Season is a Big Deal

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder await his debut with him still listed as out and no clear window issued by the team for his timeline to return.

As a result of being ineligible for postseason awards means the Swingman can not hit the escalators in his contract. As Salary Cap Expert Keith Smith points out, his salary number now projects to be $41.5 million, 25% of the Thunder's salary cap, as opposed to 30%.

The OKC Thunder have been able to withstand this first stretch without him to the tune of a 17-1 record, but the Bricktown Ballers are much better with their No. 2 scoring option than without him. Williams will be a welcomed addition to this team whenever he can return fully healthy. Obviously, there are bigger goals in mind for this club than regular season wins so no matter how long he needs to be in street clothes the ultimate goal is to have him healthy for the postseason as Oklahoma City attempts to defend their crown.