What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are traveling to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in downtown L.A. on Monday night to open up their final weeks stretch before getting a much needed All-Star break where the Bricktown Ballers are hopeful to get healthy.

Tonight, they start that process with a surprising return of All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, who has missed the previous ten games due to a hamstring strain. The Santa clara product has only played in 24 games during the 2025-26 campaign as he has rehabbed from offseason wrist surgery then now nursing that hamstring strain suffered in Miami early this month.

Though, the Oklahoma City Thunder desperately needed Williams' return after playing the last two contests without a single lead initiator as Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and top bench table setter Ajay Mitchell were also in street clothes.

For this contest against the Lakers, the Thunder will still be without Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell along with rookies Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic, who have yet to debut. The Los Angeles Lakers are down superstar guard Luka Doncic who is set to miss his second straight game.

Apr 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

What to Watch For in Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers Contest

The Oklahoma City Thunder offense should look a bit more dynamic in this game with Williams' ability to set the table for his teammates as he is generating a career-high 5.6 assists on the campaign and now is entrusted with being the team's entire offense.

Jared McCain made his debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday in the Paycom Center, he was able to play spot minutes and use his shooting gravity to help space the floor for the Bricktown Ballers. With each passing game, everyone is monitoring if his role will incrase given the ways he can help Oklahoma City on that end of the floor. Though, his defense and screen navigation really popped against the Houston Rockets, look for that to continue against Los Angeles.

Now that Williams is back on the hardwood to set Holmgren up in position to score the basketball, the first time All-Star needs to have a large offensive game finishing plays in the mid-range and especially around the rim without the need to create a ton for himself in space.

Game Information

Date: Feb. 9

Matchup: OKC Thunder (40-13) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (32-19)

Time: 09:00 PM CT

Location: Crypto Center –– Los Angeles, CA

TV: Peacock

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to curb their two game losing streak on Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. This matchup made a bit more realistic in the win column by the Thunder getting back Jalen Williams and the Purple and Gold still missing Luka Doncic.

Up next, the OKC Thunder conclude their final week before a much needed NBA All Star break on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun before returning home on Thursday to host the Milwaukee Bucks and former forward Ousmane Dieng in his first game since being dealt away from the Thunder.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the team attempts to go back-to-back as the league's title winners, marking the first squad to do that since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.