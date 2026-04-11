Jared McCain Catching Momentum for OKC Thunder To End Season

It has been an up-and-down season for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain, with streaky performances between two separate organizations. After getting injured midway through an extremely promising rookie season, the guard struggled out of the gate in 2025-26, dealing with a thumb injury as well, leading to an eventual trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Thunder, where he has shown flashes of potential once again.

McCain has averaged 10.3 points per game on 40.3% from 3-point range, while playing 17.8 minutes on average a night in Oklahoma City. Microwave scoring has been the crafty guard's MO since joining the defending NBA champions. Now, he's attempting to sneak into a potential role in the squad's postseason rotation.

Breaking into a rotation that just won the title is no easy task, however. McCain has put him in a position to benefit from recent strong performances.

The Duke product has scored 15 points in two of his last three games, with a four-point game in just four minutes of action against the Los Angeles Clippers separating the two strong performances.

In a near-40-point blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, McCain's microwave scoring was a factor. In 16 minutes, he scored 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting and he knocked down three three-pointers as well, missing just two shots from outside.

McCain played eight minutes in the second quarter of that game, filling in his usual role of being an instant offense option off the bench for the team with the NBA's best record. The guard has continued to look incredibly comfortable cutting over and under off-ball screens.

Against the Denver Nuggets on April 10, McCain made his first start in a Thunder uniform, as multiple key rotation players sat out of the game in high elevation due to the team already clinching the best record in the NBA and home court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs.

McCain tallied 15 points once again in 25 minutes of play in the 127-107 loss, shooting 6-for-11 from the floor, knocking down three triples. He played just eight second-half minutes in the outing, but continued his strong stretch of play.

The microwave scorer was a major part of how the Thunder kept the game close throughout the first three quarters, before the Nuggets blasted on a run at the start of the final period, with the Thunder resting the remainder of their rotation.

McCain's flashy personality will always make an impact on the Thunder bench, whether he is in or out of the rotation. His performances as of late have put him in consideration for a role come playoff time.