OKC Thunder Pick Direction Against Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City has clinched the top record in the entire NBA after downing the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday 128-110. The Thunder posted their 64th win of the season. It was good enough to not only edge out the San Antonio Spurs for the right to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but earn top billing across the NBA, securing home court advantage throughout their entire NBA Playoff run.

A postseason that sees the OKC Thunder attempting to buck the current trend of parity around the NBA, with the past six champions failing to even make it out of the second round the following season. The last time the NBA saw a repeat champion was back in 2018 as the Golden State Warriors won their third title in four years.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have two games remaining. There is nothing to gain from playing in these final two tilts, the first of which comes on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in the Mile High City. The last at home, on Sunday night, against the Phoenix Suns.

Denver still has plenty to play for. The Nuggets count find themselves as low as the No. 5 seed or as high as the No. 3 seed. Phoenix on the other hand, is locked into the No. 7 seed and begins their NBA Play-In Tournament journey on Tuesday, April 14 against either the L.A. Clippers or Portland Trail Blazers in the Valley.

This gives the Suns no reason to play their rotational pieces in that contest on Sunday while the Nuggets should be gearing up to get a win on Friday night as part of their late season push.

While Oklahoma City gains nothing from pushing for wins in these last two tilts. They could stand to improve their title chances by falling to the Nuggets in the Mile High City on Friday night. That would go a long way in the Nuggets maintaining their current No. 3 seed, keeping the team's second biggest threat on the opposite side of the bracket. Only having to deal with one of Denver or San Antonio in the NBA Playoffs and only if the Bricktown Ballers could reach the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder had to pick a direction prior to Friday's tip off. Their initial injury report ahead of this game showed that Oklahoma City is ready to take it easy and get rest heading into the Playoffs.

Oklahoma City will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe, Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber.

That leaves the Thunder with just Lu Dort, Jared McCain, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic, Brooks Barnhizer, Branden Carlson and Payton Sandfort as the lone active players for Oklahoma City.

While the Nuggets tabbed Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon as questionable for this contest they did not get any help from the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The beat up Purple and Gold topped the Golden State Warriors on Thursday to keep the pressure on the Mile High Crew.

Both teams should have the same goal in this game, get the Denver Nuggets a win.