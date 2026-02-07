Jared McCain Shares Reaction to OKC Thunder Trade

The NBA Trade Deadline is a nerve-wracking time for people around the NBA. Used to, very few players and teams got to feel safe. After last year's Feb. 1 blockbuster that shipped Superstar Luka Doncic out of Dallas, how could any player feel comfortable? Still, that was an outlier; shoes salesman turned failed General Manager, Nico Harrison, no longer runs an NBA club. But for players such as Jared McCain, your world can turn upside down at any minute.

On Wednesday, everyone in the NBA world with Shams Charania notifications on felt their phone buzz. "BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN," the ESPN insider shared on social media. It was a tweet that gained 24.3 million views, shocking everyone. Including the man being moved.

“No. Not at all. We were on the bus to the airport and just got a call. I had no feeling. I didn’t think it was gonna happen to be honest," McCain explained when asked if he was expecting to be traded. "I got the call and went to Tyrese [Maxey] first. It was pretty emotional.”

In the blink of an eye, this second-year guard, who before dealing with injuries led the Rookie of the Year race in the 2024-25 campaign, was upended to a new city, a new team, and a new life. While McCain relocated to Oklahoma City, Daryl Morey took the podium in the City of Brotherly Love to explain he views the 76ers as selling high on the Duke product. Regardless of how the 76ers mouthpieces attempt to clear up that phrasing, it was a bad look, which can only be taken as a dig when trading a 21-year-old who hasn't gotten off to the start anyone wanted during his Sophomore season while fighting to come back from injury.

"I didn’t get to talk to him much at all," McCain said about Morey's comments. "When he called me, yeah, I don't know."

McCain took the high road when asked to respond to Morey's perceived jab but prior to that question he was very open and transparent about his excitement level to be joining the Oklahoma City Thunder. A team that had plenty of interest in him in the 2024 NBA Draft.

"I remember a little bit from a predraft workout. Just excited about new beginnings for me," McCain said. "Just trying to take everything in and try to be present. It’s a lot, but trying to be excited to."

Not only will the sharpshooter help aid this team from beyond the arc with his skillset being something the Thunder can lack at times, but his bubbly personality and authentic spirit aligns perfectly with the team's locker room off the floor.

"Just the culture and structure. It operates like what I felt like when I was at Duke. It kinda felt like the same way in terms of that culture," McCain said. "That's why I was able to come here for a predraft workout. I'm just excited because I think I'll fit in perfectly."

McCain is set to make his debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon against the Houston Rockets.