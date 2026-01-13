Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams Key for OKC Thunder Against Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not fared well against the San Antonio Spurs this season.

OKC is 0-3 in a trio of matchups against Mitch Johnson's team in the 2025-26 campaign, and has been outscored by a total of 37 points in those contests.

The first meeting between the two featured the Thunder falling in a narrow 111-109 loss to San Antonio, while the next two matchups were not as tight. On Dec. 23, the Spurs beat Oklahoma City by 20, followed by a 15-point victory in the Paycom Center on Christmas Day.

Those three losses were part of a rough stretch for Mark Daigneault's team, but the group seems to have stabalized recently with three consecutive wins. To continue that streak, though, OKC will have to take down the Spurs for the first time this season on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

The team will look to do so, however, without Isaiah Hartenstein, one of the Thunder's starters a key piece to both the team's offense and defense. In Hartenstein's abscence, Chet Holmgren will play a major role in the outcome of the contest for Oklahoma City, but the team will also need solid outings from a few role players.

Specifically, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams could be key factors for OKC as each play into Daigneault's center rotation and provide size and physicality that will be lacking without Hartenstein.

Kenrich Williams is undersized as a big man, but has enough strengh and basketball IQ to give the team minutes guarding Victor Wembanyama. In previous matchups against the Spurs, Kenrich Williams played good defense when matched up against Wembanyama.

On Dec. 23, the eighth-year veteran notched 10 points, an assist and a steal in 13 minutes of action, shooting 5-of-5 from the field. Two days later, Kenrich Williams finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 0 turnovers while shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in nearly 17 minutes on the court.

Jaylin Williams notched 6 points, 3 rebounds, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 2-of-5 from the field and 1-of-3 from 3-point range in 11 minutes during OKC's Dec. 11 loss to San Antonio, and has dealt with an injury since then.

The fourth-year big man returned on Sunday night against Miami, though, and made an impact for Oklahoma City off the bench with 9 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Jaylin Williams offers more size than Kenrich Williams, and could play a similar role in matchups against the Spurs.

