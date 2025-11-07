Key Rotational Pieces Listed on OKC Thunder Injury Report vs. Kings
It took nine games, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the loss column needing a bounce back game. This after their best start in franchise history (8-0) and dropping a 22 point lead on Wednesday to snap their streak against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Oklahoma City is 8-1 and taking on the Sacramento Kings (3-5) for the second time in ten days, this time on the left coast. This game doubles as the NBA Cup opener for the OKC Thunder, as they attempt to avoid their first losing streak of the year.
This has been a tough season for the Thunder to manage as the injuries pile up and they now sit in the middle of their second road trip of the early season while playing a league most nine games.
Here is the injury report for both sides tonight ahead of tip-off.
OKC Thunder Injury Report
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Aaron Wiggins –– Out: Left Adductor Strain
Lu Dort –– Questionable: Right Upper Trap Strain
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
Keegan Murray –– Thumb: OUT
Isaiah Stevens –– G League: OUT
Daeqwon Plowden –– G League: OUT
Dylan Cardwell –– G League: OUT
Domantas Sabonis –– Right Ribcage: OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder will once again have to do battle short handed, with five listed as out and Dort questionable to return. However, it is a great sign for the team that the defensive ace has already been upgraded to questionable. It signals that this injury suffered against the L.A. Clippers when fighting through a screen is likely not a long-term issue.
Oklahoma City being without Aaron Wiggins is a massive blow to the Thunder's ability to win a shoot-out with the Sacramento Kings, who have a top-five offensive rating in the last three games. Wiggins has been a needed shot creator for Oklahoma City with their no. 2 scoring option in street clothes and one of the few reliable 3-point shooters. The Maryland product was noticeably absent down the stretch of Wednesday's game, which we now know why.
Though, the OKC Thunder do get back Chet Holmgren (lower back soreness) and Alex Caruso (rest) from Wednesday's injury report.
The Sacramento Kings have yet to see Keegan Murray debut this season as he rehabs his thumb injury, fresh off a new contract the marksmanship from the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft along with his defense will be a welcomed addition to Sacramento when he can return.
Keep an eye out later for the updates to come regarding Sabonis and Dort's questionable status. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings tip-off at 9 PM CT on Friday, Nov. 7.