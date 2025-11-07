Inside The Thunder

Key Rotational Pieces Listed on OKC Thunder Injury Report vs. Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to start NBA Cup play with a win and bounce back from their first loss of the season suffered on Wednesday. The Thunder will miss two starters and key rotational figures in this one.

Rylan Stiles

Oct 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) reach for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) reach for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

It took nine games, but the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the loss column needing a bounce back game. This after their best start in franchise history (8-0) and dropping a 22 point lead on Wednesday to snap their streak against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Oklahoma City is 8-1 and taking on the Sacramento Kings (3-5) for the second time in ten days, this time on the left coast. This game doubles as the NBA Cup opener for the OKC Thunder, as they attempt to avoid their first losing streak of the year.

This has been a tough season for the Thunder to manage as the injuries pile up and they now sit in the middle of their second road trip of the early season while playing a league most nine games.

Here is the injury report for both sides tonight ahead of tip-off.

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist

Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee

Aaron Wiggins –– Out: Left Adductor Strain

Lu Dort –– Questionable: Right Upper Trap Strain

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray –– Thumb: OUT

Isaiah Stevens –– G League: OUT

Daeqwon Plowden –– G League: OUT

Dylan Cardwell –– G League: OUT

Domantas Sabonis –– Right Ribcage: OUT

The Oklahoma City Thunder will once again have to do battle short handed, with five listed as out and Dort questionable to return. However, it is a great sign for the team that the defensive ace has already been upgraded to questionable. It signals that this injury suffered against the L.A. Clippers when fighting through a screen is likely not a long-term issue.

Oklahoma City being without Aaron Wiggins is a massive blow to the Thunder's ability to win a shoot-out with the Sacramento Kings, who have a top-five offensive rating in the last three games. Wiggins has been a needed shot creator for Oklahoma City with their no. 2 scoring option in street clothes and one of the few reliable 3-point shooters. The Maryland product was noticeably absent down the stretch of Wednesday's game, which we now know why.

Though, the OKC Thunder do get back Chet Holmgren (lower back soreness) and Alex Caruso (rest) from Wednesday's injury report.

The Sacramento Kings have yet to see Keegan Murray debut this season as he rehabs his thumb injury, fresh off a new contract the marksmanship from the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft along with his defense will be a welcomed addition to Sacramento when he can return.

Keep an eye out later for the updates to come regarding Sabonis and Dort's questionable status. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings tip-off at 9 PM CT on Friday, Nov. 7.

feed

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News