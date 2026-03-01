Mark Daigneault Details Decision to hold OKC Thunder Superstar Out of Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in overtime, 127-121, without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing a single second of the extra period. This was Gilgeous-Alexander's first game back after a nine game lay off that saw him off with an abdominal strain.

Before the game against the Nuggets, Mark Daigneault was asked about the chances of a minutes restriction for Gilgeous-Alexander in his return where he described the team being cautions with the reigning NBA MVP.

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander logged 34 minutes en route to 36 points, nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and as many blocks. When Daigneault was asked about the decision to keep his leading scorer out of the extra five minutes he went into details about how that came to be.

"We actually discussed that situation with both [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] and [Isaiah Hartenstein] before the game. Just so we're all clear in a non-emotional moment, that if we were in that situation, that's what we would do. We obviously did it," Daigneault said post-game after the Thunder's win over Denver. "I understand it's a little unorthodox, but at the end of the day, we're trying to prioritize the health of our players as they come back from an injury."

This was a sound plan for Daigneault, understanding the moment. Not only is he prepared in case a game goes to Overtime against a fellow Western Conference contender, but understanding the emotions tied into this second round rematch that went seven games and how his two starters needed that plan in place as if it was a spoon full of honey to help the medicine go down.

"It sucks. I hate it. I can't wait for the minute restriction to be over. But if I re-injure this injury, none of it will matter," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "That's kinda how I see it."

The OKC Thunder Superstar opened up about how it important is to have that line of comunication, joking when asked by Thunder on SI about it that the team "had no other choice," but to prepare him for this possibility because had Daigneault sprung this plan on him, the competitor in him would not have been able to digest it as maturely.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in Dallas on Sunday to take on the Dallas Mavericks and tip-off a three game road trip which ends on Wednesday in New York against the Nets. It will be interesting to monitor if Gilgeous-Alexander remains on any restriction.