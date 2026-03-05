NBA Officials Explain Controversial No Call in OKC Thunder vs. Knicks

Wednesday night had the energy of an NBA Finals game. The Magical Madison Squad Garden was rocking, the two teams on the floor –– the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks –– are two of the biggest contenders to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. It all came to a head on National Television.

Both teams were on the second leg of a back-to-back, but you would never be able to tell that based on the play on the floor. This was a physical game, a back-and-forth affair that had plenty of emotional swings.

Perhaps the first emotional moment of this clash was way back in the first quarter of Oklahoma City's 103-100 win over the Knicks.

With 2:03 seconds to go in the opening frame, OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the ball heading toward the basket. Knicks star Jalen Brunson attempted to slide in and get into a legal guarding position to take the charge on the league's reigning MVP. As Brunson splattered on the ground, the whistle never blew as Gilgeous-Alexander finished at the rim.

If the refs put air in the whistle against the four-time All-Star, Gilgeous-Alexander would have been handed three first-quarter fouls and been fighting an uphill battle the rest of the way to stay in a contest that eventually saw Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort have an early exit.

This set off New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown, who spent the next two possessions berating the officials to the extent of picking up his first technical foul of the season. He was not happy, nor were the fans in the building and on social media.

“It was a good basketball game. I thought our guys, again, they could’ve folded at any time. We were down double digits and I liked our competitive spirit. Our competitive spirit was great. Those guys make the game ugly. When that happens, you’ve got to defend and you’ve got to try to do the little things to get a win. Our ability to crash the glass was, especially with [Mitchell Robinson] not playing, but our ability to crash the glass and get second-chance opportunities was there. We had 20 second-chance points. You want to play fast against these guys so that you’re not going against their set defense all the time and we did a decent job of that scoring 14 points. One of the areas obviously is the free throw line," Brown Explained Post game. "[Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is a tough cover. He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he’s getting hit. Them shooting 84% from the free throw line compared to our 73% was a factor throughout the course of the game. I thought we had good looks from the three-point line, they didn’t go in. You’ve got to give them credit for being physical and playing as hard as they do because over the course of the game, it has some impact on it or effect on the three-point shooting. Our guys, if you’re open, keep letting that thing fly because I believe in our shooters and they’re eventually going to go in. Good competitive game in a lot of areas, for us and for them. Just didn’t get the win tonight."

Brown's complaining about Gilgeous-Alexander's whistle doesn't hold much merit as it pertains to Wednesday's game. The Thunder superstar shot just seven free throws, one of which was on Brown's technical and two more came via a non-shooting foul with Oklahoma City in the bonus.

This play did cause an uproar that league officials felt the need to respond to in an attempt to clear the air for fans.

"By rule, a defensive player must allow a moving player that is receiving a pass, outside of the lower defensive box, an opportunity to avoid contact. The speed of the player will determine the amount of distance an opponent must allow. On this play, Brunson does not give Gilgeous-Alexander an opportunity to avoid contact after receiving a pass outside of the LDB and therefore Brunson is not in a legal guarding position. The referees will then judge if the contact affects the SQBR (Speed, Quickness, Balance, or Rhythm) of Gilgeous-Alexander. If it does, this would be a blocking foul, and if it does not, then a no-call would be appropriate," The official Twitter page of the NBA's officials explained to fans on Thursday afternoon.

Not only was this a correct no-call in favor of Gilgeous-Alexander, but it should have been a blocking foul against Brunson, who leads the league in charges drawn.

Moments later, the last two-minute report was released by the NBA, where the only mistakes on the page were plays that went against Oklahoma City. Cason Wallace was charged with a shooting foul at the 1:32 mark in the final frame to send Josh Hart to the line in what should've been a clean block. Chet Holmgren was also fouled at the 20-second mark by Landry Shamet, which went uncalled and would have sent Holmgren to the line.

Despite all the discourse around Wednesday night's whistle, Oklahoma City did not get the advantage most think they did. It was simply a fantastic game, a showcase for the league and a tough road win for the Thunder.

