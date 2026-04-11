Nikola Topic's Efficient First Career Start Among Takeaways From Thunder Loss to Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Denver Nuggets 127-107 Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. In the penultimate game of the regular season, a rested Thunder squad ended a seven-game winning streak.

Thunder guard Nikola Topic made his first career start, as center Branden Carlson tallied his career-best performance. Topic scored 14 points and Carlson led the team with 23 points.

The Thunder's record is now 64-17. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Feb 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (44) goes for the rebound in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

1. A Welcomed Start for Topic

After an eventful start to an NBA career, Topic made his first career start Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The Serbian guard scored 14 points and assisted on 11 made shots in 39 minutes of action in the loss.

Topic shot 6-for-12 from the floor, knocking down two triples.

Topic pushed the pace early, with his quick first step being showcased for the first time in NBA action. After a long recovery from an ACL tear and then a cancer diagnosis, high-level action from the rookie is a welcome sight.

Topic added four steals to his totals as well, boasting a high two-way impact. Playing heavy minutes for the first time in the NBA on an away floor will be critical for the development of the former first-round draft pick.

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) shoots the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2. Carlson Filling the Statsheet

In a game where the back of the Thunder's rotation got its heaviest action of the season, Carlson took full advantage of the opportunity at hand. The big man had his best performance of his NBA career, scoring 23 points while tallying 12 rebounds, a block and five assists as well.

The Utah product did not shy away from putting shots up, firing away any time he saw an opening on the floor. He made 8 shots on 18 attempts and hit a triad of 3-pointers.

Carlson was aggressive in the paint, grabbing three offensive rebounds in his 37 minutes of action, showcasing little tiredness in the high altitudes of Denver, Colorado. Despite the loss, the Thunder's reserve big man had an undeniable impact.

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams (34) grabs a rebound in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

3. A Similar Feeling

With the majority of the Thunder's rotation resting on the team's final road game of the season, a familiar feeling set in, the same feeling felt by viewers in Oklahoma City's two "tanking" years. The common feeling of preferred development for the young players and no worries about the result was apparent.

Oklahoma City's inexperienced players settled in during the second half, showcasing their potential on an NBA floor. Even a performance from a veteran drew similarities.

Kenrich Williams shot the ball 22 times during the game, as one of the Thunder's leaders saw the opportunity to empty the clip at the end of the season. With one game remaining, more of the same will be experienced against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.