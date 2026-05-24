OKC Thunder Star Duo Named to All-NBA Team

Prior to tip-off of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned more good news. Before Game 3, it was announced that Chet Holmgren (first team) and Cason Wallace (second team) were selected for the All-Defensive roster as impressive end-of-season accomplishments. On Sunday, the NBA announced the All-NBA squads, with the three teams being fully revealed.

For the fourth straight season, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been tabbed as a first-team All-NBA member. Of the 100 votes available, each voter had him as a first-team member. The only other player to garner all 100 votes for the first team All-NBA honors was Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. This is fresh off Gilgeous-Alexander being named the 2026 NBA MVP award last Sunday, back-to-back honors for the Thunder superstar who became the first Canadian to pull off such a feat since Steve Nash. Gilgeous-Alexander is the only multiple-time NBA MVP winner in Thunder franchise history.

This season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points on 55.3% shooting, including 38.6% from three-point range, to go along with a career-high 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.40 steals in 33.2 minutes of action.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, for the second straight season, have fostered a roster worthy of two All-NBA selections. This year, the Bricktown Ballers ripped off 64 wins, good enough for the top record in the NBA for the second straight campaign and their third straight year being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

This time, it was Holmgren who landed on the All-NBA list as the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award, anchored the Oklahoma City Thunder's defensive unit and enjoyed an offensive breakout. While making his first All-Star game this season, Holmgren averaged a career-high 17.1 points on 55.7% field goal shooting, including 36.2% from three-point range, 8.9 rebounds and 1.90 blocks (4th in the NBA) in 28.9 minutes of action per game this season.

With the selections of Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander to the All-NBA squads, Oklahoma City now has a total of 23 All-NBA selections and 12 First Team All-NBA selections, both of which lead the NBA since 2008-09. An impressive run of success in one of the league's smallest markets as the Thunder continue to produce talent-rich squads. The Oklahoma City Thunder's entire big three of Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander, and swingman Jalen Williams have now earned All-NBA nods, with Williams earning a third-team selection a year ago.