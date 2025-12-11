OKC Blue Make Roster Move After Losing Forward to Golden State Warriors

This week, the Golden State Warriors made a roster move to sign OKC Blue forward Malevy Leons to a two-way pact. Leons takes the spot second-round pick Alex Toohey who is out for the season with a knee injury. The undrafted forward spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder a year ago and has been a standout for their G League affiliate, the OKC Blue, for two seasons.

During his time with the OKC Thunder, Leons averaged 0.3 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists in six games for the Thunder a year ago. Those numbers on a per 36 basis jump to 3.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Leons has only totaled 21 minutes at the NBA level.

For the OKC Blue this season, Leons is averaging 13.3 points, 2.7 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 41% from distance and 63% at the charity stripe. The free throw numbers in the G League can be a bit misleading given the rules of shooting one free throw for two points, not having a chance to make up for a miss.

Leons has been a great culture guy for Oklahoma City, a true leader on and off the floor for the Blue and has left a lasting impression on the Thunder.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better guy. He’s such a great person. So easy to root for. He’s a great program guy for us," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of the move.

The Golden State Warriors have battled injuries all season and can use the added forward depth. It will be interesting to see how and when Steve Kerr elects to deploy Leons, who can also play small ball five given his knack for capturing rebounds and walling up at the rim.

In a corresponding move, the OKC Blue have added forward Jahlil White from the available player pool. White spent time at Temple University and the La Selle Explorers before making this jump to the G League with the OKC Blue. The forward has great slashing and playmaking chops for his size and will add a wrinkle to Daniel Dixon's club.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Blue return to action on Thursday night inside the Paycom Center as they continue their massive nine-game Holiday Hoops home stand by playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans G League affiliate the Birmingham Squadron. They will have to do so without their stat sheet stuffer in Leons.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this OKC Thunder and OKC Blue season during the 2025-26 campaign.