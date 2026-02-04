OKC Role Players Continue to Lift Thunder in the Midst of Injuries

The Oklahoma City Thunder has found its rythym once again.

After suffering three losses in a four-game stretch, OKC has bounced back with a pair of big wins against teams in the playoff picture. On Sunday, the Thunder took down the Denver Nuggets before returning to the Paycom Center and demolishing the Orlando Magic.

Both wins came without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams and talented guard Ajay Mitchell. Alex Caruso was also sidelined for Oklahoma City's victory in the Mile High City, but returned against Orlando.

In the team's past two wins, role players have stepped up for Mark Daigneault's team to help the group get back on track.

Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points while connecting on a career-best seven 3-point shots against Denver. Isaiah Joe had the hot hand against Orlando, scoring a game-high 22 points while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Wallace and Joe, typically role players for OKC, have become much bigger pieces of the Thunder's rotation while Williams and Mitchell are out of the lineup. Without the scoring and playmaking ability of both Williams and Mitchell, the 3-point shooting of both Wallace and Joe is even more crucial for OKC.

On the season, Wallace is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range. Joe, on the otherhand, is averaging 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Wallace and Joe aren't the only role players who have stepped up over the past few games, as Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein each turned in strong showings against the Magic. Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams have also performed well in each of the Thunder's recent wins.

Wiggins tallied 14 points against Denver while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 9 points while shooting 3-of-4 from the field against Orlando.

Oklahoma City's role players, like Wallace, Joe and Wiggins, will need to continue to perform well in the Thunder's upcoming stretch as the team still has a tough schedule ahead. After meeting the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 4, the Thunder square off against the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

With two of the team's main offensive catalysts in Jalen Williams and Mitchell still dealing with injuries, the team needs its role players to continue their solid stretch in OKC's upcoming games.

