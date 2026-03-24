OKC's Hot Hands Highlight Monday Night's Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder shot the short-handed 76ers right out of the gym.

OKC hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday night, and in the process took home its twelfth win in a row.

Jalen Williams saw the court on Monday after missing 16 straight games due to a right hamstring injury and contributed right from the get-go, scoring 18 points. Williams was one of many Thunder players whose productive shooting propelled OKC to the win, and in the process, made the Thunder’s shooting as a whole a feat that is not often seen from the OKC squad.

On his night back, Williams shot an impressive 57.1% froim the floor and was one of seven Thunder players who shot 50% or better. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 22 points, and did it on an insane 69.2% shooting performance.

The Thunder usually have solid shooting nights from the floor, as they rank fifth in the NBA in shooting percentage, sitting at a little over 48% per game. They exceeded these expectations on Monday however, and shot 53% to absolutely torch the Philadelphia squad.

OKC might shoot consistently from the floor overall, but the Thunder have struggled with hitting shots from beyond the arc this season. Luckily, this was not the case on Monday night.

Oklahoma City sits just outside the league's top-10 in three-point percentage per game, shooting around the 36% mark on average. The Thunder blew this average out of the water in Philadelphia, as OKC shot 43.9% from three-point land against the 76ers.

Isaiah Joe, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams highlighted the Thunder squad’s performance from three, each shooting lights out. Joe hit three threes and shot 50%, Holmgren hit three threes and shot 75% and Williams hit a team-high five threes on an impressive 71.4% shooting night from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City also shot well from the free-throw line on Monday night, shooting 90% as the team hit nine of its 10 shots from the foul line.

This type of shooting performance came at the perfect time, as the Thunder only has 10 games left in their regular season. Eight more wins will guarantee OKC the top spot in the West, but hopefully, they get some help from other teams to make the journey for the top spot a bit easier.

If the Thunder can end the season shooting the ball just as they did on Monday, OKC should have no problem securing the top seed and eventually making a run at another title.