OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup Without Isaiah Hartenstein

It's deja vu all over again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers are getting together for the third time this month, each looking vastly different than the last. The Trail Blazers are the only squad that has gotten the better of the Bricktown Ballers, who blew a 20 point lead in that game, bringing their record to 19-1.

Isaiah Hartenstein was available in both of the first two contests and will now be sidelined. The Portland Trail Blazers spent the second game without a single healthy lead guard. Now, Portland will miss big man Donovan Clingan for this tilt. The OKC Thunder will get to deploy Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams for the first time against Portland in this third meeting, while getting Aaron Wiggins back but losing Alex Caruso for this game.

As the injury report fluctuates, this is the rubber match of the three-game November series. Portland capitalized earlier this month taking advantage of the Thunder being on the second night of a back-to-back and Oklahoma City got revenge on last Sunday in the Paycom Center with a 122-95 beat down of the Blazers.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort also missed one of the two games to date against Portland but returns for this third bout.

There were plenty of questions around how Mark Daigneault would handle this rotation as he now navigates an extended stretch without Hartenstein, who has been a key fixture of the Thunder's 19-1 record. 30 minutes before tip-off, we got the starting lineups for this tilt.

Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

Sidy Cissoko, G

Kris Murray, G

Toumani Camara, F

Deni Avdija, F

Jerami Grant, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy a day off on Monday before wrapping up this two-game West Coast Road Trip with a Tuesday tilt against the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors. That game will tip-off at 10:00 PM CT as part of NBC's Coast-to-Coast Tuesday night offerings. Oklahoma City will see a one game home stand on Friday against the Mavericks before going back to Salt Lake City on Sunday to book end the week with a game against the Utah Jazz.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they attempt to buck the trend of parity in the NBA and go back-to-back as NBA Champions.