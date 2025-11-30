How Will OKC Thunder Navigate Isaiah Hartenstein Injury?

As soon as one player leaves the injury report, another goes right on it. The Oklahoma City Thunder cannot escape the injury bug this season, running back almost the same script as a year ago, when Oklahoma City played with a healthy squad for just 8.5% of its games during its Championship run.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw All-NBA Swingman miss the first 19 games of the season, veteran big man Kenrich Williams missed the first 18 contests and rookie guard Nikola Topic has yet to debut. Included in that mix are multiple games missed from Rising Star Chet Holmgren, Defensive-Aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, top bench bucket getter Aaron Wiggins and now key big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein played in the first 19 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder before missing the 20th tilt with what was described as ankle soreness. Now, the team announced that the seven-footer is out for at least 10 to 14 days with a right soleus strain. After that window passes, he will be re-evaluated with an updated return to play plan. The NBA journeyman missed time a year ago, dealing with this same issue.

The OKC Thunder big man has been pivotal in the team's success this season averaging 12.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game. His screen-setting ability helps shake loose the drive-heavy ball handlers on this team, his high-post playmaking chops create easy buckets for this team and no one can handle the physical toll at the rim and work the glasses as well as Hartenstein can. That is a lot to miss for at least five games.

As soon as Williams returned to the fold, Hartenstein went out. As Wiggins is set to return on Sunday against Portland, Caruso is out with right quad soreness. The 19-1 Bricktown Ballers have yet to play a game with their full roster.

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) high fives his team during introductions before the start of a game against Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

How Will the OKC Thunder navigate missing Isaiah Hartenstein?

Luckily for the Bricktown Ballers, they have already built up a cushion in the rough and tumble Western Conference, holding a four-game lead over the No. 2-seeded Los Angeles Lakers as the team has gotten off to a hot start, leading the league in net rating and defensive rating by a wide margin.

However, losing Hartenstein is a big blow; there is no dancing around that. Though, the Thunder's depth makes them better equipped than any other team to withstand being down a starter. Mark Daigneault will have to get creative, which is his favorite thing to do.

This absence will put Chet Holmgren as the lone big man on the floor far more often than we have seen to date during the 2025-26 campaign, something Daigneault calls a "weapon" and "tool" for this roster. With his three-level scoring ability, this move should see an offensive jolt for the Thunder, while sacrificing their competitiveness on the glass.

The team will have to lean even harder on third-string big man Jaylin Williams, who is starting to find his groove as a shooter. While he is nowhere near the rebound gobbler or post defender that Hartenstein is, he can replicate some of the high-post passing lost by the seven-year veteran.

Now that the Santa Clara product has returned to the fold expect Oklahoma City to deploy more small-ball lineups throughout this stretch, as they did on Friday against the Suns in Williams' season debut. This has been a look known for throwing matchups out of sorts and forcing the opposition to bend to their style of play, often falling short of putting out a competent small ball unit. Kenrich Williams will also be big in this department as the TCU product is two games into his season, but is shooting 50% from downtown on the young season.

Oklahoma City is no stranger to missing key figures in their front court, a season ago, going through stretches without a single healthy big. They saw two-way big man Branden Carlson fill in admirably in that time having a career night against the Cleveland Cavaliers a year ago and will likely be called on again over the next 10 to 14 days.

Optionality is the name of the game for OKC, they remain versatile against this injury riddled stretch of basketball. While they would much prefer to have Hartenstein in the rotation, they should be able to manage without him and allow a full recovery for the seven-footer.