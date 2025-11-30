OKC Thunder Center to Remain on Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen one of the better starts in NBA history, jumping out to a 19-1 record through 20 games.

They've dealt with extensive injuries to numerous starters and contributors, but have been able to continue churning out wins with a next-man-up mentality. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been especially spectacular.

This week, they got All-NBA forward Jalen Williams back from injury, and he went for eight assists to just one turnover in his season debut.

Tonight, the Thunder face off against the Trail Blazers, the only team to issue them a loss thus far. OKC got revenge exactly one week ago, 122-95 over the undermanned version of the Trail Blazers. Though their loss came in Portland, where they'll play tonight.

Despite the Thunder getting Williams back, they're now dealing with a new injury, which is sure to impact tonight's game.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight’s game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Branden Carlson — Available: Nasal fracture

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Donovan Clingan — Out: Questionable: Illness

Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring

Jrue Holiday — Out: Right calf

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles

Matisse Thybulle — Out: Left thumb

Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot

The Thunder get some good news and bad news regarding today’s injury report, the good being the subtraction of scorer Aaron Wiggins, who is a go for tonight’s game versus Portland. The bad would be the continued stay of center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein was initially listed on the injury report with an ankle soreness, signaling a potentially short stint on the list. Though he’s now sustained a right soleus strain, and will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days. The Thunder should be prepared to weather the storm with Chet Holmgren at center, as well as All-NBA forward in Williams back.

Wiggins was one of the team's top scorers on the season before suffering a left adductor strain, averaging 14.8 points on 46% shooting overall.

The Trail Blazers are dealing with extensive injuries currently, including to guards Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, with big man Donovan Clingan being listed a questionable to play due to illness.

The Thunder and Trail Blazers tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Moda Center in Portland, OR.