OKC Thunder Clinch Top Seed in Western Conference

This era of Oklahoma City Thunder basketball will never be forgotten. The Thunder just captured its 64th win of the season on the second night of the back to back against the L.A. Clippers in the Intuit Dome. This allowed the Thunder to not only sweep the Los Angeles back-to-back but also clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference over the San Antonio Spurs.

Oklahoma City now officially sits atop the Western Conference table for the third straight year. This season going wire-to-wire as the top sed in the league's toughest conference. The Spurs sit 61 wins, unable to catch up with the Thunder and officially locking San Antonio into the No. 2 seed.

The Thunder have also clinched the best record in the entire NBA with this win over the NBA Play-In Clippers. The Detroit Pistons possess the best mark in the Eastern Conference at 58-22 and can not make up the gap in wins to catch Oklahoma City.

When you look at this run of success it is truly historic. The Thunder are over 100 games above a .500 winning percentage in the last two seasons. Now sitting at 132-30.

Oklahoma City earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference back in 2023-24 with 57 wins. Last year, the Thunder posted 68 wins to clinch the top billing in the left coast conference and now the Bricktown Ballers have 64 wins and counting.

This core features the likes of Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, who have only been No. 1 seeds in their NBA careers. These past two campaigns have netted Oklahoma City over 60 wins. A mark that the team only hit one time previously to this.

The Thunder now own home court advantage throughout the entire NBA Postseason, including the NBA Finals, to add another advantage to the best team in basketball. During the first 26 games of the 2025-26 campaign, the Thunder went 24-2. In the next 30 games, they turned in an 18-12 record. Now, OKC is boasting a 22-2 record in their last 24 games.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are off to Denver to wrap up their regular season road slate against the Nuggets. A game that the Bricktown Ballers will likely take off as many see the benefit in Denver winning out to ensure they own the No. 3 seed out West and keeps the two biggest threats to Oklahoma City on the opposite side of the bracket.

The Thunder's regular season comes to a close on Sunday in the Paycom Center against the Phoenix Suns.