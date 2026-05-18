OKC Thunder-Spurs Matchup Features Two of the NBA's Best Rim Protectors

There are plenty of storylines heading into the Western Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City's matchup against San Antonio is one of the most anticipated playoff series in recent memory, outside of the NBA Finals. Two MVP finalists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama, will meet in the showdown that pits two 60-win teams against one another for a trip to the finals.

The series marks the first playoff meeting between two teams with at least 62 wins since the 1998 NBA Finals, when Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls took down the Utah Jazz.

Along with the aforementioned storylines, the matchup also features the top two finalists for the 2026 Defensive Player of the Year award. Wembanyama became the first player to unanimously win the honor in NBA history, with Chet Holmgren finishing as the runner-up.

Now, the two best defenders in the league, according to voters, will square off in a high-stakes playoff series.

According to data from Sportradar, Holmgren and Wembanyama are both among the top four defenders in the NBA at forcing missed shots. Opponents shot 43.8% from the field when Holmgren was the closest defender, the top mark in the league.

Opposing players shot 47.5% from the field with Wembanyama as the closest defender, placing the 22-year-old at No. 4 in the NBA. Ivica Zubac ranked second on the list with Rudy Gobert rounding out the top three.

Lowest 2P% allowed as the closest defender this year. pic.twitter.com/BakU7lEm0D — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) May 13, 2026

Holmgren contested nine shots per game as the closest defender, while Wembanyama defended 10.2 attempts as the closest opposing player.

Wembanyama earned the Defensive Player of the Year award after averaging 3.1 blocks and a steal per game while Holmgren tallied 1.9 blocks and 0.6 steals per game. Of course, as Sportradar's stats indicate, steals and blocks aren't the only measures of a good defender.

Both players are also aided by the defensive strength of their teams, as Holmgren is flanked by the likes of Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and others, while Wembanyama is surrounded by Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper and more.

Now, the star defensive big men will meet for what should be a competitive series after Wembanyama has gotten the better of Holmgren and the Thunder throughout the regular season.

For OKC to come away with a win in the series, Holmgren doesn't have to outplay Wembanyama, but the Thunder star will have to continue playing at a high level on both ends of the floor.