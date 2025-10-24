OKC Thunder's Complimentary Basketball Fuels Win Over Rockets
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 2-0 start, but it has not been smooth for the Bricktown Ballers. A year ago, the Thunder raced their way to 68 wins and an NBA Championship while owning the best point differential in league history.
Through the first two contests of the season? Oklahoma City has pulled out two thrillers each coming in double overtime, making the Thunder the first team in NBA history to start their campaign with double overtime games.
The connection point to both wins? Complimentary basketball.
While the Oklahoma City Thunder have struggled to shoot the ball this season turning in lowly 24% and 28% nights from downtown, the team has made it work by grinding out contests on the back of their defense and playing stepping up.
It was a 28 point night from Chet Holmgren in the season opener, timely buckets by Cason Wallace and an impactful first half from Ajay Mitchell which kept the game close enough to let superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drive the bus home after a slow start to total 35 points, including the game winning free trhows, over the Houston Rockets.
Against Indiana on Thursday, Mitchell offered a career-best 26 points off the bench for the Bricktown Ballers while Aaron Wiggins made have the team's 3's with five triples en route to 23 points as Oklahoma City's spot starter in place of All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams who is recovering from offseason wrist surgery.
While the Oklahoma City offense still labored at times in Indiana, the game's biggest lead was the Thunder's seven point advatnage while the Pacers only swelled their lead to five throughout the contest. That is similar to the opening night clash with Houston only gaining 12 points of seperation against the Thunder.
Playing games within striking distance eventually allows the OKC Thunder to let their talent take over. Owning the deepest and most talented squad in the NBA. Even with their All-Star forward, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic, Thomas Sorber, Alex Caruso and Wallace missing time in the first two games.
Due to the Thunder's ability to hit timely buckets and generate stops it allows Gilgeous-Alexander to become a when is he going to win this game for the Bricktown ballers and not an if. His 15 points across the two overtimes wouldn't be granted if Mitchell and Wiggins didn't keep the team afloat while he was off the court in this contest. His slow start Tuesday would be crippling had others not filled the void.
Even with a near full rotation on the injury report, Oklahoma City still has enough to knock off a pair of postseason teams to open their season as guys continue to step up. Their complimentary style helps maximize what their superstar can pull off.