OKC Thunder Could Be Impacted by Victor Wembanyama Injury Update

The NBA regular season is quickly coming to a close, just one week left until the playoffs take shape. Still, a lot remains up in the air. 19 of the 20 postseason teams still remain without a concrete seed.

That includes the No. 1 seed race in the Western Conference, where the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are duking it out for top billing in the West and whoever emerges atop the table will be granted the best record in the entire league. Giving them home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Oklahoma City can reach the top mark in the Western Conference with any combination of two wins and two Spurs losses, controlling their own destiny for the team's third straight first place finish out West.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday evening that San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama would be listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday night's affair against the surging play in Portland Trail Blazer.

The ESPN Insider continued that Wembanyama –– who is dealing with rib contusion suffered in Monday's Spurs win over the Philadelphia 76ers –– that doesn't rule him out for the rest of the regular season. Charania reveals that there is confidence that Wembanyama will be able to play in at least one of the team's final three regular-season games.

The reason that the ESPN news breaker phrases it as one game –– even as the Spurs superstar sits at 63 games played –– is that while the NBA does not count the NBA Cup Finals in traditional stats, for award qualification purposes Wembanyama's game against the Knicks in Vegas will allow him to be eligible for NBA MVP, NBA Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA teams.

However, if Wembanyama fails to play 20-or-more minutes in at least one of the Spurs' final three games that will make him ineligible for all postseason award. This would not only further end the NBA MVP debate as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has put the finishing touches on a historic campaign, but would be a big lift to Thunder All-Star big man Chet Holmgren's end of year award campaign.

Holmgren would be the next in line to take home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award without many campaign speeches needed. Though, he also might already be in line to sneak onto one of the three All-NBA teams.

Aside from the award dynamic, the Thunder's ability to clinch the No. 1 seed is already in its control. Though perhaps the Bricktown Ballers will get some added help down the stretch of this final week in the regular season.