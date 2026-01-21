OKC Thunder Dealing with Several Injuries Ahead of Bucks' Matchup

The Thunder are set to take on the Bucks tonight, hoping to make it out of Milwaukee with a win over an Eastern Conference foe.

The OKC-Milwaukee matchup is part of 2026 AWS NBA Rivals Week, though there's only a few small connections between the two teams. Most notably the 2024 trouncing the Bucks gave Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup Finals years ago.

Still, after a late-December cold-stretch, the Thunder seem to have re-found its mojo, and a win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would make seven wins in eight tries as they've crossed the halfway mark of the season. Unfortunately, Oklahoma City's injury report, as it has all season, is set to affect tonight's game.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Bucks ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right adductor strain

Isaiah Hartenstein — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

Jaylin Williams — Questionable: Left glut contusion

Milwaukee Bucks injuries:

Alex Antetokounmpo — Out: G League

Kevin Porter Jr. — Questionable: Oblique muscle strain

Taurean Prince — Out: Neck surgery

Myles Turner — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

After a stretch of fairly healthy games, the Thunder have now returned to the land of lengthy injury reports, with notable starters and rotational contributors set to miss time.

All-Star hybrid Jalen Williams is listed as out due to a hamstring strain suffered against the Heat. There is no exact timetable for his return, though the organization will “see where Jalen Williams is at with his right hamstring strain in a couple of weeks.”

OKC is also without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, who continues to work back from a second round of dealing with a right soleus strain.

New additions to the injury report are Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams, who left Monday’s game against Cleveland with various injuries. Jaylin Williams is the only Thunder listed as questionable to play with a contusion, and Caruso is listed out with an adductor strain.

The Bucks see notable players on their own injury report, with starters in Myles Turner and Kevin Porter Jr. listed.

The Thunder are familiar with Turner due to last year’s NBA Finals, and Porter has been the Bucks’ second-leading scorer on the season at 16.8 points per game.

The Thunder and Bucks tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Milwaukee, WI.