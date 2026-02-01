OKC Thunder-Denver Nuggets Marquee Matchup Mauled by Injuries

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are squaring off in what was supposed to be one of the best games the league had to offer this season. Coming into the year, these two were –- and still are –– the biggest contenders for the Western Conference Crown.

After playing a thrilling seven game series in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets reshape their roster this offseason and looked ready to make a run to dethrone the Thunder's title team that brought back everyone not named Dillon Jones from last year's standard roster squad.

Both sides have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season and yet still sit as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds coming into this game. Despite the Thunder's 24-1 start, they arrive at this game with a 38-11 record to face off with the Denver Nuggets who sit at 33-16, just five games back of the Bricktown Ballers. This win would be massive for either side but they both have to do battle without their preferred rotation.

The only saving grace of this marquee matchup mauled by injuries is Nikola jokic's return, as he made his comeback on Friday against the Clippers scoring over 30 points in his return. This puts the NBA world in line to watch the past two MVPs do battle on the hardwood tonight in the debut of Sunday Night Basketball on NBC, a new staple of the NBA slate.

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Jalen Williams –– Hamstring Strain: OUT

Alex Caruso –– Adductor Strain: OUT

Ajay Mitchell –– Abductor Strain: OUT

Thomas Sorber –– ACL Surgical Recovery: OUT

Nikola Topic –– Surgical Recovery: OUT

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Cameron Johnson –– Knee Bone Bruise: OUT

Aaron Gordon –– Hamstring Strain: OUT

Curtis Jones –– G League, Two Way Contract: OUT

Tamar Bates –– Left Foot Surgery: OUT

Christian Braun –– Left Ankle Sprain: Doubtful

Nikola Jokic –– Knee Bone Bruise: Probable

Jamal Murray –– Right Hamstring inflammation: Probable

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are diving into their regular season series starting tonight, having four games jam packed into this second half of the season. Tonight's injury riddled affair should not impact the way either side is thought of and with the lack of shot creation available to Oklahoma City, this should be another gritty win for Denver who has strung together plenty of them while missing major pieces.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Bricktown Ballers enter a grueling stretch of the season during NBA Trade Deadline week.