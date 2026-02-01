The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets have had this date circled for awhile, as has the rest of the NBA world. The first meeting between these two division rivals and a rematch of last year's seven game series in the second round as the top two Western Conference contenders finally face off.

Though, these are not the conditions anyone wanted to see the contest come under. Both sides are extremely beat up and this marquee matchup has quickly become a war of attrition.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, two-time All-Defensive Swiss army knife Alex Caruso and top bench ball handler Ajay Mitchell while the Denver Nuggets are down key starters Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson.

The Thunder only having one true creator, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, healthy for this game is a blow to the Bricktown Ballers and the matchup at large. Only saved by the return of Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to make this a battle of the MVPs.

In his first game back on Friday, Jokic hardly missed a beat, posting 31 points, hauling in 12 rebounds, dishing out five assists and collecting a trio of steals on a night he shot 72% from the floor. Before this contest, NBC's Sunday Night in America Basketball broadcast will announce the reserves for the 2026 NBA All-Star game, where Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is a lock to be named for the first time. This would mark the first game where Jokic shares the floor with an All-Star teammate in his career.

These two sides will cram in four games in the second half of the season, this one regardless of winner, will not tell the full story of what these squads hope to look for.

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to not only keep his 20 point streak alive in this game as he continues to chase NBA History, but the superstar guard has to put his superman cape on to even give the Thunder a chance to pull out a road win in the Mile High City. While the Nuggets will be able to give all their attention to Gilgeous-Alexander with little threats flanking him, it will be a big game from the reigning NBA MVP to give the Thunder a chance in this one. Even if Gilgeous-Alexander must sacrifice some efficiency for overall production, that will be the terms of service for OKC.

Along the same lines, while this is much like hoping for rain in Lawton, OK. in July, the Oklahoma City Thunder need a big night from their role players from beyond the arc. The 3 point shot is the great equalizer in the NBA and to make up for their lack of shot creation and being down their No. 2 –– and arguably No. 3 –– scorer(s), the Thunder need to have a big night from distance.

Chet Holmgren will be hours away from having been named an All-Star for the first time or being the face of a historical snub to see a club with a .700 or better winning percentage only have one All-Star. In this game, the Thunder need the aggressive version of him offensively to either prove the decision right or wrong and help Oklahoma City get back on track amid its most recent slide having lost three of their last four games.

No one has defended Jokic as well as the OKC Thunder did in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Part of that success, relative to his folklore level production on a normal night, has been having the bodies available to shift coverage on him at a moments notice. Now, the Thunder are down Caruso and Williams and will really task Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams being deployed on him with some spot chances for Holmgren in all likelihood. This could be a big game for Jokic, which would spell trouble for OKC.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 27

Matchup: OKC Thunder (38-11) vs. Denver Nuggets (33-16)

Time: 08:00 PM CT

Location: Ball Arena –– Denver, CO

TV: NBC, Peacock

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home to host the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, to start a back to back set that ends on Wednesday in San Antonio before traveling back home to take on the Rockets Saturday. This is a grueling stretch of basketball for the Thunder, especially while being undermanned.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of tonight's game and the entire season for Oklahoma City.