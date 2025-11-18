OKC Thunder Drop Most First Quarter Points in Franchise History.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are cruising to start this season, sitting at 13-1 with the best net rating and defensive rating in the NBA. This on the heels of the OKC Thunder hoisting their first NBA Championship banner in team history, a year ago being a 68 win club with the best point differential in league history. Rostering the league's MVP, the best and deepest squad in the league and the chemistry to boot as the Thunder have retained 99% of their title team from a year ago.

Oklahoma City has gotten off to this hot start through no shortage of adversity. Not only have they already played three back-to-backs and led the NBA in games played, but they endured a pair of double overtime games out of the gate after facing a shortened offseason. The Thunder did all this near flawlessly while being short handed in each contest.

All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic are all awaiting their season debut. On top of rookie big man Thomas Sorber who is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in the offseason. This coupled with the fact Rising Star Chet Holmgren, Defensive aces Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe and top bench scorer Aaron Wiggins have missed multiple games to date makes their 13-1 record even more impressive.

Tonight in New Orleans, while not playing anything close to a competitive foe, the Thunder were down their No. 2 scorer, top bench bucket getter, Kenrich Williams and Topic. That didn't halt the Thunder from making history.

In the opening frame, the Oklahoma City Thunder posted 49 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, winning the first quarter 49-24. That was powered by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posting 11 points in the quarter in addition to four triples from Dort and nine more points from Holmgren.

Oklahoma City clung to that lead by intermission, withstanding a second-quarter New Orleans Pelicans run and taking a 69-56 advantage into the second half.

The OKC Thunder have put themselves in a great spot to start the season 14-1 if they can stave off the Pelicans for the final two quarters. Up next, the Thunder jet home to host the Sacramento Kings inside the Paycom Center on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete game day coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder as well as full coverage all season long of the Bricktown Ballers.