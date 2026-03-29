OKC Thunder Face Critical Back to Back Set

Oklahoma City sees the San Antonio Spurs right on their heels for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder are attempting to capture the top spot out West for the third straight season, but are clinging to a two game lead.

With the Spurs owning the tie breaker over the Bricktown Ballers, Oklahoma City Thunder only have one game of wiggle room remaining down the stretch of this season to stave off San Antonio. The Problem? The Thunder own the second hardest schedule the rest of the way which features a pair of back to back sets.

The first comes on Sunday starting with the New York Knicks before turning around and playing the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Two of the top three squads out East enter the Paycom Center with a tight turnaround.

Oklahoma City is fully healthy for this contest which is a rarity for this club. Given the run of injuries they have suffered this season to nearly every part of its rotation, how the Thunder will navigate the back-to-back set on the injury report will be intereseting.

The Thunder need these wins to stay atop the Western Conference but must prioritize health for the postseason. Regardless of seeding, if Oklahoma City is limping into the playoffs than everything else is rendered moot.

Detroit is banged up entering Monday's tilt against the Thunder. The Pistons tab Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart as out. The Motor City Crew also lists Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson as doubtful. Their lengthy injury report against the Bricktown Ballers doesn't end there. The team is also marking Ausar Thompson as questionable.

Oklahoma City will not put out an injury report for that contest until tomorrow afternoon. They have to tackle the Knicks first. This is the first time all year that the Oklahoma City Thunder are only without rookie Thomas Sorber who suffered a torn ACL this summer and has already been ruled out for the year. With everyone available, this gives the Thunder plenty of options of its disposal.

The Thunder Will see their full blown starting five –– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein available for the first time in a home game since Dec. 28 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oklahoma City needs to continue its winning ways in the month of March, especially during this home stretch to be able to finish off the Spurs in their regular season battle for the top spot out West. Though, the need to manage this roster in two more back to back's this season will be tough.

While having the full rotation available, the Thunder can not afford to trip up.