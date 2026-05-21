OKC Thunder Stick With Starting Lineup vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Having already dug themselves in a must-win scenario there is no option left but to burn the boats and make any adjustments possible to get back in the win column. Oklahoma City suffered their first postseason loss on Monday and the reacation has felt like they lost their first series. But the reality is the Bricktown Ballers can still advance to the NBA Finals. Though, if the Thunder drop this game it will get late early on its title defense hopes.

In Game 1, the Oklahoma City Thunder turned to its typical starting lineup. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flanked by defensive ace Lu Dort, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All Star big man Chet Holmgren and starting center Isaiah Hartenstein. That group didn't survive but a few minutes on the court together before Mark Daigneault yanked Hartenstein off the hardwood. The Thunder pivoted away from this look the rest of the game even starting defensive ace Cason Wallace to start the second half.

Oklahoma City learned that getting away with double big lineups was going to be tricky against San Antonio. Though, securing a single rebound is also tough against the Spurs without the physical nature of Hartenstein's game. The Thunder have to try to find a role for the seven footer.

After much speculation as to if the Oklahoma City Thunder would change the starting lineup, the 30 minute window hit for the team to announce its first half. To many's surprise, head coach Mark Daigneault is sticking true to his guns with his first five.

The San Antonio Spurs entered today expecting De'Aaron Fox to be a Game Time Decision with ankle soreness from an akle sprain suffered earlier this postseason. As tip-off neared, Fox was ruled out for Game 2 marking his second straight missed playoff game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Game 2 Starting Lineup of NBA Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

Dylan Harper, G

Steph Castle, G

Devin Vassell, F

Julian Champaign, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

This series will shift to San Antonio for a massive Game 3 of this best of seven set on Friday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder hope to make the trip with a tied series at play.