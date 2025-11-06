OKC Thunder Forced to Shuffle Starting Lineup vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Oklahoma City is 8-0 and off to their best start in team history. The Thunder have gotten off to this impressive start while battling adversity. OKC has yet to play a game with a roster that even comes close to having their full compliment of weapons.
All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams has yet to make his season debut joining him as absent for the first eight contests are veteran big man Kenrich Williams and rookie guard Nikola Topic. On Wednesday, on the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers, rising star big man Chet Holmgren, Defensive ace Alex Caruso and reigning All-defensive guard Lu Dort, join them as out. For Caruso and Holmgren, this marks their fourth games missed this season with Dort being held out of his second contest.
Caruso is only out tonight due to rest while Holmgren is tabbed with a lower back strain and Dort is listed as a right upper trap strain after the Arizona State product left Tuesday's tilt with the L.A. Clippers early due to the shoulder injury suffered from fighting through a screen set by Ivica Zubac in the Thunder's eighth straight win.
This puts three staple starters for Mark Daigneault's club on the injury report for tonight's contest against Portland. Oklahoma City navigated this on Sunday by starting Jaylin Williams in place of Holmgren to retain the double-big lineup option, flanked by Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins joining the typical two of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Oklahoma City and Portland each announced their first five 30 minutes before tip-off. Portland tabbed Matisse Thybulle and Scoot Henderson as out for this contest.
But instead, it is second year guard Ajay Mitchell who earns his first start of the season.
OKC Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups
OKC Thunder Starting Lineup
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
- Cason Wallace, G
- Ajay Mitchell, F
- Aaron Wiggins, F
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup
- Jrue Holiday, G
- Shaedon Sharpe, G
- Deni Avdija, F
- Toumani Camara, F
- Donovan Clingan, C
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Sacramento Kings in the Thunder's third game in four nights for the second-to-last leg of this road trip. This is a grueling stretch for Oklahoma City, and they must continue to battle it while being short-handed. Following that game, the Bricktown ballers have to jet all the way over to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies before returning to the Paycom Center for a back-to-back.
