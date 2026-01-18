OKC Thunder Forward Jalen Williams Sidelined With Hamstring Strain

In the middle of the second quarter, in a game where Jalen Williams looked more like himself than ever before this season, the Santa Clara product turned the corner downhill from a Chet Holmgren screen and as the defense collapsed on him he tried lofting a pass to Holmgren that sailed out of bounds as Williams reached for the back side of his leg hobbling the baseline and staying on that end of the court unable to get back on defense.

The Oklahoma City Thunder called a timeout after the Heat's five on four possession allowing the 2022 lottery pick to collect himself under the basket and limp his way to the locker room. The team ruled him out for the second half in South Beach due to right thigh soreness.

It was a devastating blow for the Bricktown Ballers who had a nine point lead at that juncture having already seen Williams toss in a couple of triples despite his lack of shooting success to date on the 2025-26 campaign. He finished his night with 14 minutes played, eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

On Sunday afternoon, the OKC Thunder released their initial injury report ahead of Monday's matinee against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-NBA swingman has been ruled out for this contest with a right hamstring strain.

It is unclear what grade the strain is or the time table for Williams who will miss his 20th game of the season after starting the year on the shelf due to offseason wrist surgery. At the very least, Williams is day-to-day, but aren't we all?

This is yet another obstacle for the 35-8 Thunder who now are down two massive starters as Isaiah Hartenstein is still in street clothes after re-aggravating his right soleus strain that has left him sidelined for now 12 games as he is ruled out for this clash in Cleveland as well. This brings the seven-footers missed game total to 20 as well.

Cleveland also enters this matchup short handed as Darius Garland is set to miss significant time for the Cavaliers with a right great toe strain. Max Strus and Sam Merrill will join him in street clothes for this mid-day matchup.

Oklahoma City is attempting to get back on track Monday after seeing their five game winning streak snapped Saturday in Miami, but their injury report will make things difficult for the Thunder to find their footing. In all likelihood OKC will lean on Ajay Mitchell to fill the void left behind by Williams.