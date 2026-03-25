OKC Thunder Get First Clean Injury Report of the Season vs. Celtics

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics are set to face off in a cross-conference tilt.

The two are presently and righyfully looked at as contenders for this year's NBA Finals, with the Thunder the reigning champs and owning a league-best record, while Boston has overachived this season, and just added its superstar back in Jayson Tatum.

Tonight's game will be important for both teams, as OKC continues to look to fend off the Spurs amid a 12-game win-streak, and the Celtics look to get back on track following a 10-point loss to Minnesota.

The two faced off weeks ago, with Oklahoma City leaving with just a two-point win behind heroics from its reigning MVP and front-runner in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The game is sure to look different this time around, though, with both teams getting players back from injury.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Celtics ahead of tonight's game:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Brooks Barnhizer — Out: G League

Payton Sandfort — Out: G League

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: G League

Boston Celtics injuries:

Max Shulga — Available: G League

John Tonje — Available: G League

Nikola Vucevic — Out: Right ring finger fracture

For the first time all season, the Thunder have every single player of their primary core healthy and slated to play.

The entirety of the season has been marred by injuries for OKC, despite their league-best record. All of Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell and more have missed extended time, often overlapping.

All are a fun go tonight, with Williams having made his return against the 76ers in the form of 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. Mitchell served his one-game suspension, and the rest of the team is off the list.

The Thunder list three of their four players out due to G League assignment, with Thomas Sorber as the lone injured player. Sorber suffered an ACL injury in an offseason workout, and has been expected to miss the season before it started.

The Celtics are in a similar position, with two of their three players listed available on G league assignment. Boston will be without big Nikola Vucevic, who was acquired as the deadline, and played in just 12 games for Boston before fracturing his finger.

The Thunder and Celtics tip off at 6:30 p.m. from TD Garden in Boston, MA.