Injury Report: OKC Thunder and Lakers Stars Could Miss Round 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Lakers are set to play Game 4 tonight in Los Angeles, which could be the end of Round 2 for both.

So far, the Thunder have dispatched the Lakers by an average of 19.6 points, largely fueled by massive second-half or fourth-quarter runs that see OKC take an insurmountable lead. Game 3 's run was kicked off by back-to-back Isaiah Joe 3-pointers just before the final frame, and it was all Oklahoma City from there.

As of now, it doesn't seem there's much the Lakers can do to stay in it. All of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and more have seen nice individual performances across the three tilts, though the Thunder's depth and overall talent has been too much to deal with.

Oklahoma City will especially be looking to close out the series tonight, as the only team without a postsesaon loss looking to get some extra rest ahead of a potential second-straight Western Conference Finals berth. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will certainly be looking to play well, having been held well below his scoring averages for the series.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Lakers ahead of Game 4:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out: Left hamstring strain

LA Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Out: Left hamstring strain

The Thunder continue to list just two players on its injury report: All-Star Jalen Williams, as well as rookie Thomas Sorber, who's been out for the entirety of the season.

Williams suffered his third hamstring strain of the season, this time on his left leg, in Game 2 versus the Suns in the first round. To that point he had looked like one of the best players on the floor, but has not played since.

Williams is still considered week-to-week, though with a Thunder win in Game 4, would miss the entirety of the second round. The extra rest is likely need for Williams with the Western Conference Finals coming up, and with the Wolves and Spurs currently tied at 2-2, he could get even more time off than expected before giving it a go.

The Lakers continue to list superstar Luka Doncic out with his own hamstring strain, suffered in the final regular-season meeting between the Lakers and Thunder. Doncic has not played in over a month, and his status in terms of the second round seems dire as the season potentially wraps up tonight or shortly after.

The Thunder and Lakers tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT from Los Angeles, CA.